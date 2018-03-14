Get out your green for St. Patrick’s Day potluck

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event will feature music by the Canadian Suite Duo

A St. Patrick’s Day Dance & Potluck is happening this Saturday, March 17, at Lake Cowichan’s 50+ Activity Centre.

Doors open at 5 p.m. and the event will feature music by the Canadian Suite Duo (Irish music, dancing, and a sing-along).

Tickets are $12 each for Activity Centre members or $15 for non-members, and can be purchased at the centre’s hostess desk, if there are any left.

There will be wine and beer available for sale, and a 50/50 draw, but for food, everyone is asked to bring a potluck dish, with $2 back for the creation of Special Green Food. Put on those culinary thinking caps and suprise everyone with some delicious green-ness. (No heads of lettuce, now.)

During the evening, there will be prizes for the person who’s Best Dressed In Irish green, and who brought the Best Creative ‘Green’ potluck dish, as well as prizes for spot dances.

Organizers say everyone who is coming should bring something for the potluck to feed approximately 10 people.

So, get your costume and food together and get ready to have fun.

