Cycling is just one of the activities on offer through Elder College. (submitted)

From CPR to Cycling, Cowichan Elder College offers wide range of courses

Elder College is supported by the CVRD so all the classes are listed in the Recreation Guide

Guest column

Elder College Advisory Committee is excited to share over 60 presentations with our community in the current programing which spans from January to June 2019.

Instructors who volunteer their time, knowledge and energy are passionate about sharing their talents with Elder College members.

A selection of the latest courses includes ones that encourage people to enjoy our beautiful Cowichan Valley: such as Lawn bowling, Walking, Hiking, Cycling or Fly Tying. There are courses to help you tap into your creative side: Calligraphy, Jewelry making, Painting, or Building in clay. Whether you love to sing, play a ukulele or stretch with a yoga class, Elder College has a class for you.

In the garden, we have you covered with tips for your vegetable garden, fruit tree pruning and Mason bees. Want to learn a new game? Mah Jongg and Bridge are featured. There are also courses on historical and scientific topics: Building the Malahat; Pat Bay Airbase; Female Pilots in WWII; the Five Day Occupation of Ladysmith; Mitigating Climate Change; Are Scripture and Science Compatible?

Other courses offer informative tips on Wills and Estates, Buying and Selling Real Estate, CPR/AED Training for Seniors, Dementia and Dollars or Vital Health for Seniors. Or just sit back and travel to faraway places with our many armchair travel programs.

Elder College is supported by the CVRD so all the classes are listed in the Recreation Guide that the CVRD publishes for each session. Most classes are held at the Cowichan Community Centre in Duncan, but some are scheduled for Kerry Park in Mill Bay. Off-site courses are held at the venue best suited to the presentation.

Check out the Elder College website: http://islandnet.com/eldercollege. Also look for Elder College brochures, available at the ticket booth at the Cowichan Community Centre and various outlets around the Valley. An annual $5 membership fee along with a minimal cost per presentation can provide you enjoyment, knowledge and the chance to meet with like-minded people.

Browse and register for programs online at: www.reccowichan.ca or in person at any CVRD Recreation Centre or by telephone at 250-748-7529.

If a topic you are interested in is not currently offered by Elder College, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer instructor, the advisory committee wants to hear from you. Email us through the Elder College website or leave a message for the committee at the ticket booth at the Cowichan Community Centre.

We hope you will join our Elder College membership of more than 600!

