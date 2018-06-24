Frances Kelsey graduates shine in red carpet event

Graduates from Frances Kelsey Secondary were dressed to the nines Saturday, June 16 for a graduation event at the school in south Cowichan.

Many grads arrived in style in various vehicles polished to a high shine, where the ladies were helped out by a Mountie in red serge. The sun beat down on the red carpet, where friends and family were waiting to take photographs.

Graduates gathered at Frances Kelsey School for graduation activities Saturday, June 16. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Twins Kendalle Freeman, in blue, and Madison Freeman take a minute for photos with their young cousin, four-year-old Lottie. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

A Mountie in red serge helps a graduate upon arrival. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Twins Kendalle Freeman, in blue, and Madison Freeman take a minute for photos. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)