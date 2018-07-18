Richelle Williams and Arvid Charlie have worked hard to bring an indigenous partnership to the Games. (submitted)

First Nations play a lead role in the 2018 BC Summer Games

We are fortunate to live, work, and play in the traditional Coast Salish lands.

By Sherry Durnford

We are fortunate to live, work, and play in the traditional Coast Salish lands. The Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games will take place in the traditional territories of eight First Nations — Cowichan Tribes, Snuneymux, Malahat, Halalt, Lyackson, Stz’uminus, Lake Cowichan, and Penelakut First Nations.

These Games will include additional Indigenous participation. The BC Games Society partnered with Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I•SPARC) and the respective Provincial Sport Organizations to expand pathways for Indigenous athletes and coaches.

There will be all-Indigenous teams participating in box lacrosse (a traditional First Nations sport) and basketball. In canoe/kayak (also a traditional sport) additional spots were provided for Indigenous athletes and coaches.

At this year’s Games, there will be signage in Hul’qumi’num language to recognize the importance of our First Nations participants and their long sports history in the Cowichan region with thanks to Dr. Luschiim (Arvid Charlie)’s translations. He has provided information and shared his knowledge of Hul’qumi’num with the Games coordinators so all can welcome athletes in the Hul’qumi’num way.

Most important, the opening and closing ceremonies will follow tradition of the host Nation providing a blessing, blanketing ceremony, and performance to recognize Hul’qumi’num hospitality. The hope is this is just the beginning of many years of participation by our First Nations communities in the BC Summer Games.

“From the onset of the Games, Vice President Mona Kaiser and I have made it a priority to bridge the relationships between the First Nations and the Cowichan 2018 BC Summer Games,” explains President Jen Woike.

The key people who have worked hard to integrate and inspire First Nations involvement in this year’s Games are Cowichan 2018 BC SummerGames Operations Manager Lacey Williams and summer student Richelle Williams. Under Lacey’s guidance, direction and vision, Richelle was tasked with putting the project together. Richelle has worked with Luschiim to develop the signage. She has worked as a National Indigenous Role Model to reinforce pride in language, culture, traditional ways, and self-awareness to create a safe place for people to be proud of their indigenous heritage.

The Games give our young athletes an opportunity to demonstrate their skills, develop lifelong self-confidence, and work as members of a team to help our communities be better places for everyone. Integrating First Nations culture and traditions throughout the Games fosters goodwill and pride amongst residents and visitors of the Cowichan.

