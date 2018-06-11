Feast of Fields settles in for the summer of 2018

Feast of Fields dates and places are set for three sites across B.C.

In 2018 Feast of Fields will be held at the Father Pandosy Mission in the Okanagan on Aug. 12, at Kildara Farms on Vancouver Island on Aug. 26, and at UBC Farm in Vancouver on Sept. 9.

The FarmFolk CityFolk annual local food celebration and fundraiser, highlights the contribution local chefs, restaurants, farmers, ranchers, fishers, food artisans, vintners, brewers and distillers make to our local food economy. It emphasizes how they are connected to the land, support the regional economy, and create the most delicious local, seasonal, sustainable flavours BC has to offer.

This gourmet wandering harvest festival is Canada’s largest and longest running local food celebration, and over the past 24 years we have hosted more than 50 Feasts.

At each event guests are invited to taste, sip, and enjoy the local, zero waste creations from more than 50 of B.C.’s best food and beverage providers, presenting a true reflection of the incredible offerings in their own backyard. Picture yourself walking amongst apple trees in an orchard, relaxing on a hay bale to enjoy the live music in the beautiful outdoors, strolling by farm animals undistracted by the crowd, finding shelter from the sun under the tents while visiting the FarmFolk CityFolk info table to learn of its many programs, or bidding on silent auction prizes donated by our participants. Guests will also have the option to travel from a central location on the Feast bus.

On Vancouver Island, the Feast returns to Kildara Farms, in North Saanich. This iconic island farm has been certified organic since 1994 and is now the largest producer of organic salad greens in BC. Kildara Farms grows over 40 varieties of fruits and vegetables, raises pigs, meat chickens and laying chickens, as well as playing host to weddings and events throughout the year. Brian and Daphne Hughes started the farm in 1987, and today it is truly the definition of a family farm, with all three of their children working on the farm and now six grandchildren starting to earn their pocket money the old-fashioned way–picking berries.

For a full list and profiles of participating chefs and makers, the host farms, and to buy tickets visit www.feastoffields.com.