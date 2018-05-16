Enjoy Heritage Days at Lake Cowichan this weekend (May 18-20). (Lexi Bainas/Gazette file)

Family Heritage Days offer lots to do this weekend

VIDEO: Check out the parade, picnic and other events at Saywell Park, plus bowling and more

This weekend (May 18-20), Lake Cowichan welcomes visitors and locals to come out and enjoy Family Heritage Days.

There are a variety of events, from the logging truck parade, and bowling in a heritage bowling alley, to buying hanging baskets, and touring the Rhododendron Memorial Park.

It all starts Friday, May 18 at 10 a.m. at the Kaatza Station Museum, with the Grandma’s Attic display, the display of the IWA/Gold historical photos, and the railway and logging displays. They’re all open till 4 p.m. This show continues all weekend on the same schedule daily.

During the day Friday, there’s also a “gently read” book sale at the Royal Bank, and at night, from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. why not drive up to Youbou and enjoy bowling in the unique setting of the Youbou Bowling Alley at the Community Hall?

Saturday, events center around Saywell Park.

The Communities in Bloom hanging basket sale runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. but you’d better run if you want to snaffle a couple. They go fast.

The annual Logging Truck Parade starts at 11 a.m. from Darling Tire, going through town to Saywell.

The Pooch Parade (dress up Fido and enter!) starts at noon at Saywell. There’s an entry fee of $2 that goes to the Animal Rescue Society. The last chance to register is 11:30 a.m.

Colouring in the Park starts at noon. Hot dog will be available for $1.50 each from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Children’s Bike Parade starts at 12:30 p.m., also at Saywell Park. The last time to register is noon, so get there on time. The $2 entry fee goes to support youth programs.

And, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Museum will hold its used book sale in the Museum Addition at Saywell.

On Sunday, May 20, the Museum used book sale continues from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Community Picnic is held from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Bell Tower School, on the river end of the main Museum building. This event honours and celebrates the history of our area. There will be hot dogs and corn on the cob available. Tea, coffee, juice and cake will be provided.

Finally, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Saywell Park, there’s a Royal Tea, in honour of the Royal Wedding. Come dressed in your heritage best. There’s a $2 entry free for this one, too.

