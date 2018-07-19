Eva Fearon of Youbou waves enthusiastically from one of her community’s fire trucks. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Families enjoy the Honeymoon Bay Day parade July 14

With fire trucks, floats, and sunny weather, there was a lot to like

Everyone loves a parade.

It doesn’t matter if it takes hours to pass by or only a few minutes, spectators crowd the curb together and wave like crazy.

Honeymoon Bay Day, on Saturday, July 14, included a fun parade of fire trucks from communities around Cowichan Lake, the big Lady of the Lake float, and several local entries, that led everyone towards the field outside the community hall where the day’s activities continued.


The flag is as big as the float in this cute entry in the Honeymoon Bay Day parade. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

How you gonna keep ‘em down on the farm? Bring ‘em to Honeymoon Bay. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

