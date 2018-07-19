Families enjoy the Honeymoon Bay Day parade July 14

Everyone loves a parade.
It doesn’t matter if it takes hours to pass by or only a few minutes, spectators crowd the curb together and wave like crazy.
Honeymoon Bay Day, on Saturday, July 14, included a fun parade of fire trucks from communities around Cowichan Lake, the big Lady of the Lake float, and several local entries, that led everyone towards the field outside the community hall where the day’s activities continued.
