Have an interest? Sign up for learning at Elder College. (submitted)

Elder College provides fun learning for seniors

Why not check out Elder College, designed for ages 50 years and beyond for those young at heart?

By Michelle Work

Planning for 2018 and wanting to try a new experience? Why not check out Elder College, designed for ages 50 years and beyond for those young at heart?

With a host of knowledgeable instructors, Elder College is supported by the CVRD and hosted through Island Savings Centre in Duncan.

More than 60 programs are currently offered, and can be viewed in the Cowichan Valley Regional District Recreation Guide or at the Elder College website: http://islandnet.com/eldercollege/. Both resources describe the exciting offerings happening now for the current season. Seasonal Elder College brochures, available at the ticket booth at the Island Savings Centre and various outlets around the Valley, also give you a brief description of courses offered. An annual $5 membership fee along with a minimal cost per course has the potential benefits of giving you enjoyment, knowledge and the chance to meet with like-minded people.

Elder College is overseen by an advisory committee composed of volunteer members. These committee members are in contact with many dedicated instructors who freely give their time to provide interesting learning experiences.

Your participation can happen in several different ways. You can take a course, instruct a course, suggest a course, buy a gift certificate for a course for a family member/friend, or bring that family member/friend with you to a course. You can even volunteer to be on the advisory committee. You can also to stay in tune with upcoming Elder College programming by email notification through the Elder College website.

Registration for courses is available at Island Savings Centre, Shawnigan Lake, Kerry Park and Lake Cowichan community centres or by phoning the Island Savings Centre at 250-748-7529. Most courses are held at the Island Savings Centre or Kerry Park Recreation Centre, with some offered at specific locations in the Cowichan Valley.

If a topic you are interested in is not currently on offer by Elder College, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer instructor, the advisory committee wants to hear from you. This can be done by email through the Elder College website or by leaving a message for the committee at the ticket booth at the Island Savings Centre.

We look forward to having you join the ranks of the current 600-plus Elder College members.

Previous story
Column: Get personal with Alzheimer’s

Just Posted

VIDEO: Meet little Winnifred: Cowichan Lake’s 2018 New Year’s Baby

She arrived early, but everyone was thrilled at the Rittenhouse home at the Lake when she showed up

Longtime teacher Lucile Palsson remembered by many

Memorial to be held Jan. 24

Consultant recommends space-sharing at curling rink

Dry-floor space should also be increased.

Cops looking for vandals who ripped apart Cobble Hill bathroom

Shawnigan Lake RCMP want to catch vandals who caused thousands of dollars in damage

Column: Pickleball report from Lake Cowichan

Pickleball season is just around the corner and 2018 promises to be an exciting year

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Elton John announces retirement, final tour

Elton John announces final tour with stops in Toronto, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal

Plane ‘too heavy:’ Plane crash victims file class-action lawsuit

Passengers in the Fond du Lac crash in northern Saskatchewan file class-action lawsuit

Canadian soccer star Christine Sinclair honoured at Rideau Hall

Canadian soccer great Christine Sinclair was invested as an officer of the Order of Canada by Governor General Julie Payette

Realtors fear new ban on dual agency will hit rural B.C. hardest

Beyond less choice for consumers, new rules mean Realtors are prone to conflicting sales

Police dog Griff nabs suspect who fled in SUV from Chilliwack to Hope

Donald Stoochnoff faces four criminal charges including flight from officer and resisting arrest

Thousands of B.C. students, teachers to receive coding classes, digital skill training

More than 130,000 B.C. students will receive access to programs, including Surrey Centre Elementary

Trudeau to host first B.C. town hall of the year

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will talk jobs and the economy on Feb. 2 in Nanaimo

Man behind Slack and Flickr to be honoured by University of Victoria

Stewart Butterfield helped co-found Flickr and Slack following his graduation from UVic in 1996

Most Read