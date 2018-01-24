Elder College provides fun learning for seniors

Why not check out Elder College, designed for ages 50 years and beyond for those young at heart?

Planning for 2018 and wanting to try a new experience? Why not check out Elder College, designed for ages 50 years and beyond for those young at heart?

With a host of knowledgeable instructors, Elder College is supported by the CVRD and hosted through Island Savings Centre in Duncan.

More than 60 programs are currently offered, and can be viewed in the Cowichan Valley Regional District Recreation Guide or at the Elder College website: http://islandnet.com/eldercollege/. Both resources describe the exciting offerings happening now for the current season. Seasonal Elder College brochures, available at the ticket booth at the Island Savings Centre and various outlets around the Valley, also give you a brief description of courses offered. An annual $5 membership fee along with a minimal cost per course has the potential benefits of giving you enjoyment, knowledge and the chance to meet with like-minded people.

Elder College is overseen by an advisory committee composed of volunteer members. These committee members are in contact with many dedicated instructors who freely give their time to provide interesting learning experiences.

Your participation can happen in several different ways. You can take a course, instruct a course, suggest a course, buy a gift certificate for a course for a family member/friend, or bring that family member/friend with you to a course. You can even volunteer to be on the advisory committee. You can also to stay in tune with upcoming Elder College programming by email notification through the Elder College website.

Registration for courses is available at Island Savings Centre, Shawnigan Lake, Kerry Park and Lake Cowichan community centres or by phoning the Island Savings Centre at 250-748-7529. Most courses are held at the Island Savings Centre or Kerry Park Recreation Centre, with some offered at specific locations in the Cowichan Valley.

If a topic you are interested in is not currently on offer by Elder College, or if you are interested in becoming a volunteer instructor, the advisory committee wants to hear from you. This can be done by email through the Elder College website or by leaving a message for the committee at the ticket booth at the Island Savings Centre.

We look forward to having you join the ranks of the current 600-plus Elder College members.