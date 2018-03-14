Duncan Seedy Sunday turns 10 years old

Seedy Sunday in Duncan features seeds, plants and more for sale, along with information sessions. (Citizen file)

Celebrate a decade of Duncan’s annual Seedy Sundays on March 18.

For those who are waiting in anticipation to start your veggie garden, Cowichan Green Community invites you to celebrate the growing season at the 10th annual Duncan Seedy Sunday, taking place at the Cowichan Tribes Si’em Lelum Gymnasium at 5574 River Rd. in Duncan.

This is an event for gardeners of all ages and experiences to source locally grown and ecologically sound seeds, garden starts, and perennials. It will feature over 35 vendors, activities for children, door prizes, a raffle for a $500 gift basket from Buckerfields, and four free gardening workshops. Admission is $2 per person. CGC members and children under 13 get in free.

As well, four vendors will be offering food, including Zed Squared Korean Food, Taco Revolution, Bite Me Cookie Company, and Depot Dawgs.

Guest speakers have a wealth of information so be sure to sit in on one or more of these talks: 10:15 a.m.–11 a.m. – Mason Bees with Eugene Fleck (House of the Blue Bee); 11:15 a.m.–12 p.m. – Awesome Ancient Grain Seeds with Dan Jason (Salt Spring Seeds); 12:15 p.m.–1 p.m. – Permaculture: Skimming the Surface with Joan Wynden (Garden Lore); 1:15 p.m.–2 p.m. – Seed Cleaning with Deb Cebula and Kat Brust (CGC Seed Farm).

For more information about the speakers and event visit https://cowichangreencommunity.org/workshop-events/duncan-seedy-sunday-2018/ or contact Jennifer Dorby at 250-748-8506 or jennifer@cowichangreencommunity.org