Seedy Sunday in Duncan features seeds, plants and more for sale, along with information sessions. (Citizen file)

Duncan Seedy Sunday turns 10 years old

Celebrate a decade of Duncan’s annual Seedy Sundays on March 18.

Celebrate a decade of Duncan’s annual Seedy Sundays on March 18.

For those who are waiting in anticipation to start your veggie garden, Cowichan Green Community invites you to celebrate the growing season at the 10th annual Duncan Seedy Sunday, taking place at the Cowichan Tribes Si’em Lelum Gymnasium at 5574 River Rd. in Duncan.

This is an event for gardeners of all ages and experiences to source locally grown and ecologically sound seeds, garden starts, and perennials. It will feature over 35 vendors, activities for children, door prizes, a raffle for a $500 gift basket from Buckerfields, and four free gardening workshops. Admission is $2 per person. CGC members and children under 13 get in free.

As well, four vendors will be offering food, including Zed Squared Korean Food, Taco Revolution, Bite Me Cookie Company, and Depot Dawgs.

Guest speakers have a wealth of information so be sure to sit in on one or more of these talks: 10:15 a.m.–11 a.m. – Mason Bees with Eugene Fleck (House of the Blue Bee); 11:15 a.m.–12 p.m. – Awesome Ancient Grain Seeds with Dan Jason (Salt Spring Seeds); 12:15 p.m.–1 p.m. – Permaculture: Skimming the Surface with Joan Wynden (Garden Lore); 1:15 p.m.–2 p.m. – Seed Cleaning with Deb Cebula and Kat Brust (CGC Seed Farm).

For more information about the speakers and event visit https://cowichangreencommunity.org/workshop-events/duncan-seedy-sunday-2018/ or contact Jennifer Dorby at 250-748-8506 or jennifer@cowichangreencommunity.org

Previous story
Chris Hemsworth loves B.C.

Just Posted

Mary Lowther column: Mastering the soil blocker gizmo

I start these seeds in pots inside, right about now, along with a host of other seeds

Business notes: Rembrandt’s Chocolates preparing for busy Easter season

The store makes its own hand-made chocolate creations

Row by row: BC Seed Trials and Seedy Sunday

Foster Richardson of Hilldown Farm gets pretty excited about seed.

Duncan Seedy Sunday turns 10 years old

Celebrate a decade of Duncan’s annual Seedy Sundays on March 18.

Editorial: Cowichan Valley needs education on animal abuse

Did nobody from the public, no friends, family or aquaintances, see the dog?

Cobble Hill Seedy Saturday draws huge crowd

This year, organizers doubled the number of vendors at the event

B.C. man attempts to contact extraterrestrials in the Shuswap

Dan Berg performs meditation to try to interact with visitors from other worlds

Strict mortgage rules slow B.C. home sales

BC Real Estate Association says sales dropped nearly six per cent last month

Missing B.C. climber’s father reports his son is dead in Alaska

Father of B.C. climber reports his son and another climber are dead in Alaska

Lights out, flights grounded as storm lashes Atlantic region

Electricity was out for 51,000 homes and businesses early Wednesday in Nova Scotia

UK expels 23 Russian diplomats over spy poisoning

Russia will only cooperate with Britain on the investigation into last week’s poisoning if it receives samples of the nerve agent that is believed to have been used

Facing death penalty, Florida school shooting suspect in court

Florida prosecutors announced that they will seek the death penalty against Cruz, a former student charged in the fatal shooting of 17 people

US students stage school walkouts to protest gun violence

Students across the country plan walkouts to protest gun violence

Trump inspects border wall prototypes, denounces California

Trump, making his first trip to California as president, said he preferred a fully concrete wall because it was the hardest to climb

Most Read