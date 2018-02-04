Volunteers Velma Baker, left, and Maureen Hyde have worked for 28 and 25 years respectively for the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cowichan Valley unit, and they’re loving their bright new space at #103 225 Canada Ave. in Duncan. Here they show off some of the unit’s amazing collection of wigs. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Duncan Cancer Society office moves to Canada Building

An economic decision sees the volunteers now in cosy but airy new quarters across the street

The Cowichan Valley unit of the Canadian Cancer Society has moved its offices to #103 in the Canada Building in downtown Duncan.

Branch workers, which include 36 volunteers, have been working on preparing their new office since Dec. 15 and it is now open.

An open house will be held Feb. 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and everyone is welcome.

The Society offers two support groups in Duncan. One is called Living with Cancer: open to anyone with a diagnosis of any type of cancer and their family members. This group meets on the last Wednesday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to noon. The other, Prostate Cancer, is open to anyone with prostate cancer and their spouses or family members. This group meets on the last Thursday of every month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, the Duncan office operates a wig boutique. There is a wide assortment of wigs in all colours and styles, plus scarves, hats, and tuques, all available free of charge in the wig room at the CCS office. These items are available to anyone who has lost hair as a result of cancer treatment.

For details, drop by the office or phone 250-746-4134.

Although the Cancer Society no longer holds its daffodil luncheon, the usual April door-to-door fundraising campaign continues as usual so look for the volunteers to be out and about then.

In addition, the CCS folks can help with access to a variety of services to people diagnosed with cancer anywhere on Vancouver Island.

Parking for the new office is available at City Square as well as in the big parking lot across Canada Avenue. Access to the lobby is easy and then you just take the elevator up one floor.

