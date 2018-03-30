Cowichan woman takes home big Women’s Institute prize

The Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Award is presented to a member who has shown outstanding leadership

By Ruth Davis

On Feb. 24 members from the South Vancouver Island Women’s Institute gathered on Saltspring Island to celebrate Founders Day — a day to honour Adelaide Hunter Hoodless, the Canadian who founded the world wide Women’s Institute in 1887.

The Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Award is presented by the Canadian Women’s Institute to a member who has shown outstanding leadership and commitment to the Women’s Institute, their country and community. The award for 2018 was proudly presented by B.C. Women’s Institute president Colleen Hooper to esteemed district member Ruth Fenner for her 52 years of dedicated service.

Ruth is an excellent ambassador for the Women’s Institute. She is always ready to help other branches, individual members or attend a function where the work of the Women’s Institute, past and present, can be showcased. She carries out all her duties with a smile and a sense of humour.

Ruth has been a member of the Somenos W.I. since her move to the Cowichan Valley from the Peace River in 1990. She has served on executive positions at branch and district level. Previous to her move Ruth served at the provincial level as director, first vice president and in 1981 began a three-year term as provincial president.

Her accomplishments are many and she is known as the go-to person “for all things W.I.”

Ruth is currently the historian for the branch, district and province. She was instrumental in having Madge Watt recognized as a “person of distinction” in Canadian history. Mrs. Watt, a member of the Metchosin WI in 1910, helped to establish the WI in Great Britain in 1915 and the world organization in 1933. Ruth worked with the federal government for 11 years to have a memorial plaque place in Madge’s honour.

The plaque was placed in Metchosin on Sept. 7, 2016.

At the district level Ruth helped to set up the Polly Scott Bursary with the Children’s Health Foundation of Vancouver Island. She also supports and promotes the Heart House in Victoria.

Ruth is a very active and valued member of the Somenos WI. She has helped with many community projects such as 4H awards, Cowichan Secondary School bursaries, food preservation and canning workshops, making quilts for raffles, and catering for functions, to name a few.

Ruth is a strong protestor against all GMO in our food supply.

Our sincere congratulations to Ruth on winning the Adelaide Hunter Hoodless Award, on behalf of the Somenos Women’s Institute.