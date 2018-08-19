The Valley’s John and Susan Robin received their BaccaLOOPerate degree for completing their unique cruise. (submitted photo) The Valley’s John and Susan Robin received their BaccaLOOPerate degree for completing their unique cruise. (submitted photo)

Cowichan Valley couple complete the Great Loop

Boaters doing the Great Loop are on a 6,000-mile journey

The Cowichan Valley’s John and Susan Robin have recently returned from a boating trip that took two years and was an adventure of a lifetime for the semi-retired couple.

The Robins returned to their home on Bell McKinnon Road after completing one of the world’s most unique adventures, America’s Great Loop, on their 37-foot cruiser Eagle Heart.

Boaters doing the Great Loop are on a 6,000-mile journey that circumnavigates the eastern part of the U.S. and Canada, cruising up the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, through the New York State Canals, into the Great Lakes, down the inland river system, across the Gulf of Mexico, and around the southern tip of Florida.

John, a retiring electrical safety instructor, and Susan, who worked as a unit clerk at the Cowichan District Hospital for 36 years, bought Eagle Heart in Perth, Ont., before heading out on their adventure on June 25, 2016.

Their journey took them down the Rideau Canal, across Lake Ontario and Lake Michigan to Chicago before entering the Mississippi River and the Tenn-Tom Waterway all the way to the Gulf of Mexico before leaving their boat in Mobile, Alabama, on Oct. 15, 2017, to head back to the Valley for the winter.

They returned to Eagle Heart on Feb. 15, 2018, and skirted the east coast of the U.S. and Canada through North and South Carolina, Washington D.C. and New York before heading up the Hudson River to Montreal and back through the Rideau Canal and arriving in Perth on June 19.

“We were anxious to get back home for the birth of our first grandchild,” John said.

“We’re leaving again on Aug. 16 to take Eagle Heart through the Lake Superior area and we expect to return home again by about mid-October. After that, we plan to head back down to the Florida Keys and the Bahamas to cruise around in 2019.”

The Robins have received their BaccaLOOPerate degree from America’s Great Loop Cruisers’ Association for their trip.

Approximately 100 boats complete the Great Loop each year, making it a feat more unique than swimming the English Channel or climbing Mount Everest.

Susan said the most memorable part of the entire trip were the great people they met along the way.

“We made some life-long friends and we never had a bad day,” she said.

“Seeing Canada and the U.S. from the water is a totally different perspective than seeing it from the land. It’s a unique experience that I’d recommend to anyone.”


robert.barron@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
International cat day draws out Cowichan’s cat lovers

Just Posted

RCMP looking for missing Duncan teen

Dallas Macleod, 18, was last seen on Aug. 10

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Vancouver Island woman to attempt historic swim across Juan de Fuca Strait today

Ultra-marathon swimmer Susan Simmons to attempt to swim from Victoria to Port Angeles and back

Drivesmart column: In the crosshairs

“Your writing frequently annoys me by waffling on about ‘excess speeding’…”

Robert Barron column: Some motorcyclists a danger to themselves; and others

I would often bellyache over the mandatory helmet laws in Canada.

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Canadians fear for relatives trapped amid flooding in Indian state of Kerala

More than 800,000people have been displaced by floods and landslides

IndyCar driver Wickens flown to hospital after scary crash

IndyCar said Wickens was awake and alert as he was taken to a hospital

Ex-BCTF president ‘undeterred’ after early release from pipeline protest jail term

Susan Lambert and Order of Canada recipient Jean Swanson released early

Fast food chains look to capitalize on vegetarian, vegan trend with new items

Seven per cent of Canadians consider themselves vegetarians and 2.3 per cent identify as vegans

B.C. swimmer halts journey across Strait of Juan de Fuca after hypothermia sets in

Victoria MS athlete Susan Simmons swam for eight-and-a-half hours in 9 C choppy waters

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights are misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Trudeau will end the day in his home riding of Papineau

Most Read

  • Cowichan Valley couple complete the Great Loop

    Boaters doing the Great Loop are on a 6,000-mile journey