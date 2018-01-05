Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association gets $5,000 Champion’s Fund grant

The Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association has received a $5,000 shot in the arm from the Dairy Farmers of Canada that will fund a new girls riding camp.

The CTRA provides equine-based therapeutic interventions, para-equestrian sport, and adapted recreational opportunities for persons with special needs in the Cowichan Valley.

Over its 30 year history, CTRA has delivered life-enriching services to countless individuals and families in the region – providing community members with a vital space of inclusion, belonging, and personal growth. CTRA’s work is made possible thanks to unflagging community support that ranges from donated horses to thousands of volunteer hours contributed each year.

This fall CTRA was selected as one of the recipients of Dairy Farmers of Canada’s Champions Fund — an initiative that aims to break down financial barriers for amateur female athletes as they work towards their goals in sport. Thirty grants of $5,000 were distributed to individual athletes and sports organizations across Canada.

With this grant, CTRA will provide an equestrian summer camp for girls with special needs. This is an important opportunity for young women with special needs that may face exclusion from other sport/recreation opportunities because of their disability. Moreover, equestrian sport is notoriously expensive which can preclude participants and their families already facing multiple barriers. Through this funding, CTRA will be able to provide female riders of all abilities with an empowering and enriching camp experience that will help introduce new participants to the world of para-equestrian sport and help existing clients develop as athletes.

“Grants like Dairy Farmers of Canada’s Champions Fund are critical to our ability to offer high-quality, accessible programs for riders with special needs,” says Jennifer Barnes van Elk, development officer for the Cowichan Therapeutic Riding Association. “The nature of horseback riding means that equestrian sport is intrinsically inclusive, allowing for riders of all genders and abilities to train and compete together. The biggest barrier that developing equestrians face is usually financial, a prohibition that disproportionately impacts athletes with special needs due to the fact that persons with disabilities generally face significant income or employment challenges, along with heightened expenses relating to both sport and daily life. CTRA actively works to bridge this gap in order to provide accessible equine-based therapeutic, sport, and recreational opportunities for persons with special needs. The support of funders like Dairy Farmers of Canada through grants like the Champions Fund are elemental to our ability to provide this service in our community.”

The Champions Fund, and the overarching initiative, Fuelling Women Champions, aims to inspire girls and women, regardless of age or ability, in local communities across Canada to realize the universal benefits of sport. Follow and join the movement online with the hashtag #ChampionHer.