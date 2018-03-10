Cowichan locals turn out to run with the Wounded Warriors

By Ken DeEll

On Monday, Feb. 19, a team of seven dedicated runners started a relay-style run in Port Hardy, and finished at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on Sunday, Feb.25, at 3:30 p.m.

They ran the length of Vancouver Island in just seven consecutive days, covering almost 600 kilometers.

On Saturday, Feb. 24, they ran through the Cowichan Valley, starting in Ladysmith and finishing at the top of the Malahat. They stopped in Chemainus, Duncan, Shawnigan Lake, and were escorted by the RCMP and firefighters from Chemainus, Crofton, Duncan, Cowichan Bay and Shawnigan Lake.

Also in Duncan, Cobble Hill and Shawnigan Lake members of the Ceevacs Roadrunners had privilege of joining them on the run.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC team, this year included current serving military members, reservists, veterans, First Nations, police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and civilians.

The Wounded Warrior Run may be over but the fundraising and awareness never is. The goal is to raise $100,000.

Please visit a Serious Coffee near you or to donate online go to https://woundedwarriors.ca/ways-to-give/wounded-warrior-run-bc/

