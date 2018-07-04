Cowichan Lake area celebrated Canada Day in style Sunday, July 1

The Cowichan Lake area celebrated Canada Day in style Sunday, July 1.

With the sun finally making a confident appearance, everyone dashed outdoors to enjoy daytime events at Lake Cowichan, Honeymoon Bay, and Youbou, where cake, a market, speeches, flag raising, and other celebrations were the order of the day.

And, as both MP Alistair MacGregor and MLA Sonia Furstenau said, “the day’s not finished until you’ve been to Mesachie Lake”.

Skydome field was the place to be that evening for entertainment, games, a bouncy slide, water fun with the fire department, two fabulous cakes, and lots more.

Finally, lots of folks dressed in their best Canada Day gear headed up to Laketown Ranch for the last night of Laketown Rock, which featured Sass Jordan, Kim Mitchell, and Creedence Clearwater Revisited.

Canada Day cakes at Mesachie Lake Skydome. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

The newly-chosen Lady of the Lake royalty get to hand out Canada Day cake on July 1 at Mesachie Lake. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

A bouncy slide is popular with kids at Mesachie Lake’s event. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

They’ve got both vanilla and chocolate cake to hand out on Canada Day at Mesachie Lake. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Piper Frank Nichol leads in the dignitaries to the stage at Mesachie Lake Sunday. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Kids enjoy the fun of sliding in the evening sun on a bouncy slide at Mesachie Lake’s Skydome field. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

At Lake Cowichan, the town square hosted a celebration with the Lake Cowichan royalty, cake, kids, a market, entertainment, and lots more. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Jo Spry, right, a Honeymoon Bay resident who attends the gifted program at Mt. Douglas Secondary School in Victoria, receives the Honeymoon Bay $500 bursary, awarded every Canada Day. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

Up goes the Canadian flag while a poem is read at Honeymoon Bay community hall. (Lexi Bainas/Gazette)

