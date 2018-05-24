Cowichan G’n’Tea fundraiser to raise money for seniors programs

This year the Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation is hosting its first annual “G’n’Tea” fundraising gala event, on June 2 from 4-7 p.m. at the Chemainus Theatre Festival’s Playbill Dining Room.

The foundation, is a non-profit organization devoted to advocating for, and delivering seniors’ programs and services in the Cowichan region.

The event features gin tasting of the handcrafted spirits by local Stillhead Distillery and tea tasting presented by the Cowichan Valley’s only tea farm, Westholme Tea Company. You will also receive a complimentary cocktail of your choice and a chance to win one of four door-prizes donated by Maple Bay Marina, Miles Outlook for Men, Resthouse and Cardino Shoes.

Chef Nick will be offering cold appies along with a hot appie bar, a “make your own slider” bar, a sushi bar and a dessert bar.

“We are very proud to be offering this very elegant event to be held in the Valley’s finest venue,” said Marsha Todd, the foundation’s chair of fundraising. “As our first, annual ‘G’n’Tea’ we think this is a great opportunity for the foundation to raise awareness of the work we do in the community. It also gives people a chance to support the Cowichan Seniors Community Foundation in a fun and spirited way.”

Tickets are $65 and all proceeds go to ensuring programs and services offered by the foundation continue for the seniors in the Cowichan Valley.

Tickets are now on sale through the foundation at 250-715-6481; Sunlife Financial at 250-748-3344 or Unique Home Health Care at 250-715-1094.

For more information on the foundation, go to www.cowichanseniors.ca.