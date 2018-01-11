Cowichan Coffee Time: Sing with the Consort; new president for SRA

Calvin Cook has stepped down as president of the Shawnigan Residents Association. (Citizen file)

• The Cowichan Consort is inviting anyone with a yen to sing to join them Wednesday nights from 7-9 p.m. to join in learning to sing Verdi’s grand work ‘The Requiem’ at Sylvan United church in Mill Bay.

All are welcome. It will be a large choir. Carpooling is available. Chemainus’s soprano opera star Betty Allison will be one of the four featured soloists. Sue Doughty is rehearsal choir director and Yvonne Gillespie is accompanist.

• Calvin Cook has tendered his resignation as the president of the Shawnigan Residents Association. The SRA says the reason for the move was that a new job prospect for Cook could cause a perception of conflict of interest.

Taking over the role of president immediately will be Al Brunet.

The SRA is also looking fro several new board members. The posts will be filled at their next annual general meeting (details to be announced). Anyone interested should contact the organization: shawniganresidentsassociation@gmail.com