Andy Hajer and Jayme Young at Arbutus Ridge Golf Course golfed in support of those living with ALS. (submitted)

Cowichan Coffee Time: QMS winners to golfing fundraisers

• For the fourth year in a row a Queen Margaret’s School Grade 6 student has earned first place in the Canadian Scholastic Achievement League Scholastic Challenge. Kieran Denny’s win increases the school’s record to six provincial championships in eight years.

CSAL’s Scholastic Challenge is an online academic competition open to all Canadian Grade 6 students. The contest is a one hour multiple choice test containing 100 questions in six categories: general knowledge, language and literature, social studies, science and mathematics. This year’s provincial champion thought the format and content of the test was a thought-provoking challenge on his personal knowledge.

“I was interested and surprised by how deep the quiz got into each subject,” explains Denny. “It required a deep understanding of logic, deductive reasoning, geography and literature.”

Grade 6 teacher Fiona Morrison’s reaction to the win was humble.

“Of course I am pleasantly surprised by our student’s success. Some students find this academic challenge very difficult to maintain complete focus for the entire timed hour,” said Morrison. “I’m delighted three-quarters of our class scored above the Canadian national average and that Kieran has been recognized.”

Denny feels honoured by the attention.

“At first I was excited and surprised,” he says. “Now I am pleased and proud.”

• On June 14, Andy Hajer and Jayme Young at Arbutus Ridge Golf Course golfed in support of those living with ALS. They golfed from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. under iffy skies.

They each golfed 100 holes which included 14 Birdies.

“Jayme Young and myself are honoured to be able to participate in the Golf-A-Thon in support of fighting ALS,” said Hajer. “We both have had people in our lives affected by ALS and we were happy to do our part for those living with this horrible disease. We are very thankful for the support we received from our membership and the Arbutus Ridge community. We look forward to participating again in 2019.”

ALS, also referred to as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a fatal neurodegenerative disorder that affects the person’s motor neurons that carry messages to the muscles resulting in weakness and wasting in arms, legs, mouth, throat and elsewhere; typically, the person is immobilized within two to five years of the initial diagnosis. There is no known cause or cure yet, but there is hope through the ALS Society of BC.

Proceeds from the Golfathon for ALS provide crucial support services to ALS patients and their families, friends, and caregivers.

Help support your local golf professionals to raise awareness and funds for the ALS Society of BC. Donate: www.golfathonforals.com

 

QMS Grade 6 student Kieran Denny is awarded the 2018 Canadian Scholastic Achievement League Scholastic Challenge provincial championship trophy by his teacher Fiona Morrison. (Hayley Picard photo)

Youth organization hopes B.C. schools will incorporate its anti-porn curriculum
VIDEO: Cute bear cubs playing in pool

