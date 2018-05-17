Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

The Sahtlam Volunteer Fire Department is thrilled with the results of their 10th annual food drive. (submitted)

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal at Cowichan Secondary School. Ms. Miller comes to the Cowichan Valley from Toronto, where she was a long-time principal in inner-city schools and brings a wealth of skills and knowledge.

• The Mill Bay Plantaholics Plant Sale was fortunate Saturday, April 14 to dodge rainy weather and enjoy a big turnout.

“We made $3,482 which will be divided between Malawi Girls on the Move (a program to support a young woman complete her secondary education in Malawi) and Somenos House, which is the transition home in Duncan for abused women and their children. Both are great causes,” said the Plantaholics’ Elaine Scott.

• Sahtlam Volunteer Fire Department ran its 10th annual food drive for the Cowichan Valley Basket Society on April 7 and 8.

They are giving a huge thank you to all in the Sahtlam community who helped surpass last year’s totals with 880 pounds of food and $1,072 raised.

Donations were delivered to the food bank in Duncan on Friday, April 20.