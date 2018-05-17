The Sahtlam Volunteer Fire Department is thrilled with the results of their 10th annual food drive. (submitted)

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal at Cowichan Secondary School. Ms. Miller comes to the Cowichan Valley from Toronto, where she was a long-time principal in inner-city schools and brings a wealth of skills and knowledge.

• The Mill Bay Plantaholics Plant Sale was fortunate Saturday, April 14 to dodge rainy weather and enjoy a big turnout.

“We made $3,482 which will be divided between Malawi Girls on the Move (a program to support a young woman complete her secondary education in Malawi) and Somenos House, which is the transition home in Duncan for abused women and their children. Both are great causes,” said the Plantaholics’ Elaine Scott.

• Sahtlam Volunteer Fire Department ran its 10th annual food drive for the Cowichan Valley Basket Society on April 7 and 8.

They are giving a huge thank you to all in the Sahtlam community who helped surpass last year’s totals with 880 pounds of food and $1,072 raised.

Donations were delivered to the food bank in Duncan on Friday, April 20.

Previous story
Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Just Posted

CVRD introduces new emergency alert system

New system will send messages about emergencies or routine events

UPDATE: Search underway for Benjamin Kilmer, 41

Chopper in the air and long line of vehicles at roadside told the tale: search in progress

Vancouver Island under burn ban starting May 18

Small campfires still allowed under Cat. 2 open fire prohibition

Shawnigan Lake RCMP spike in thefts from vehicles

Detachments asking for public’s help

Lake Cowichan School welcomes kids to Movie with a Princess

Girls just want to have fun, and what better reason is there to dress up than a special movie night?

Remembering Alexa: 10 years after a drunk driver killed a young girl

A look at how Alexa Middelaer’s death inspired a new campaign to crack down on drunk drivers in B.C.

Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair

Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

• School District 79 introduced Nicole Miller, who has been appointed principal… Continue reading

Metro Vancouver continues to pay highest gas tax at 51 cents/litre

Canadian Taxpayers Federation says rest of B.C., except Victoria, pays 38 cents in taxes per litre

Protect Canada’s parks from being ‘loved to death’ says study co-author

Lots of visitors pose a challenge to maintaining healthy populations of some endangered species

Sex assault supports vary in B.C. universities a year after provincial bill

The Sexual Violence and Misconduct Policy Act was passed in the spring of 2016

How to talk to your kids about Netflix drama 13 Reasons Why

BC Children’s Hospital psychiatrists offer tips ahead of TV show’s season 2 release

Virtual simulation engages users in the event of a tsunami hitting Port Alberni

UVic team debuted simulation at the 2018 #BCTECH Summit

James continues to defend housing speculation tax

Removed from vacation homes, it still targets mostly B.C. homeowners

Most Read