Cowichan Coffee Time: New faces and chipping in

• Duncan resident Gianpierro (GP) Denomme is the newest volunteer member of the ALS Society of BC team, the organization announced.

He was presented with his TEAM ALS BC & Yukon vest by the president of the ALS Society of BC North Central Island Chapter, Sheldon Cleaves at the end of November.

Denomme is the Mid Island WALK for ALS coordinator. The WALK will take place on June 9, 2019 in Parksville.

For more information contact Denomee at midislandwalk@alsbc.ca.

• Residents in Victoria, Sooke, Chemainus, Shawnigan Lake and Duncan donated more than $18,000 at the 29th Chip In For The Kids Christmas tree recycling event held in early January. Funds raised go to support Easter Seals BC/Yukon to help enable persons with diverse abilities in communities across Vancouver Island.

“Once again residents of Greater Victoria, Sooke and Duncan brought their live, cut Christmas trees to our collection depots in southern Vancouver Island and donated over $18,000 during our two-day campaign in support of Easter Seals programs and services for children with diverse abilities,” says Daryl Driemel of the Esquimalt Lions Club. “There is no doubt in my mind that our communities realize how important Easter Seals and the BC Lions Society for Children with Disabilities is, and it’s why I have participated with this event for the past 29 years along with fellow Lions members.”

This year, the 29th Chip In For The Kids event was held at nine locations and run by volunteers from Lion and Lioness Club members, and Competition Tree Service (Duncan, Chemainus and Shawnigan Lake locations) who recycled the trees and collected the donations.

Easter Seals BC/Yukon is one of British Columbia’s legacy charities and was founded as the BC Lions Society for Children with Disabilities (Society) in 1952 to help children with diverse abilities. The Society is dedicated to providing programs and services to persons with disabilities that help build their self-esteem, self-confidence and sense of independence. The Society offers summer camp experiences to children and young adults with diverse abilities, and accommodations at Easter Seals House in Vancouver for families and individuals who are travelling to Vancouver for services and treatments at nearby hospitals and medical facilities.

• There are some new faces ready to welcome you at North Cowichan’s municipal hall.

In January, Rob Conway stepped into the position of director of Planning, responsible for overseeing land-use applications and community planning. Conway brings with him decades of experience as a land-use planner in the Cowichan Valley.

On Feb. 19, Jacqueline East will join North Cowichan as the general manager of Development and Engineering Services. This new position was announced in October 2018 and is funded out of the existing budget. Until recently, Development Services and Engineering were two separate departments. North Cowichan’s organizational restructuring in late 2018 brought the two departments together under a single division that includes the building department and the entire new division will be led by East. East comes to North Cowichan with experience both as a consultant and as the general manager of Development Services at the City of Brandon, Manitoba.

David Conway, a long-standing presence at North Cowichan, continues to fill the role of director of Engineering, including oversight for subdivision applications.

North Cowichan thanks Nelda Richardson, who temporarily held the position of director of Planning while the organization was searching for a new director. Richardson has now moved into the role of manager, Business Services.

North Cowichan also thanks Rachel Hastings, who temporarily held the position of manager of Building and Bylaw. Hastings has now resumed the position of senior bylaw compliance officer.