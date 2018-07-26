Moe Vesey took home the Green Superhero Award in the Individual category at the CGC’s annual meeting. (submitted)

Cowichan Coffee Time: Men show they care, CGC hands out awards

• 100 Men Who Care in Cowichan are making a big impact in the community by donating $10,500 to Cowichan Hospice.

The group has been active since 2017, beginning with only six members and within a month growing to more than 40. Today, there are 105 dedicated members.

“It reflects a high degree of caring we feel toward the less fortunate in our valley. The approximately 100 charities here can certainly use all the help they can get,” says chapter founder Manuel Erickson.

This quarter, the group chose Cowichan Hospice to receive $10,500 to support the development of the Cowichan Hospice House project.

“This combined effort is a significant and powerful gift as the project gets off the ground,” says Christa Fox, chair of the Hospice House Task Force.

Cowichan Hospice believes a good death requires quality time with loved ones. That belief is the driving force behind the Cowichan Hospice House project. Located at Cairnsmore Place, the house is planned to open in 2020 with space for 10 beds.

Cowichan Hospice is a registered charity and relies on community support and donations to provide hospice support, free of charge, to the Cowichan region. Visit the website to make your gift at www.cowichanhospice.org

• Cowichan Green Community’s Annual General Meeting took place recently, this year attracting over 70 people. After beginning the evening with a blessing by local Indigenous healer Della Rice-Sylvester, the AGM continued its potluck tradition.

In partnership with Transition Cowichan, participation in the 7th annual Eat Local 24 Hours challenge was encouraged. As attendees feasted on a spread of local delights, The Cowichan Food Recoverists highlighted the impact of food waste on the Cowichan region. This group is working to redistribute excess grocery produce to local organizations securing food for people in need.

The awards ceremony was jam-packed as CGC recognized several outstanding citizens of the region. The Board Award was presented to the Cowichan Valley Basket Society for their indispensable presence distributing food to the Duncan community. The Green Super Hero award showcases environmentally conscious leaders within the Cowichan region. This year the CGC celebrated Kayla Kremer (youth category), Moe Vesey (individual category) and Fisher Road Recycling Centre (group category).

Cowichan Green Community is in the process of major change as they say goodbye to three long standing board members. Bev Suderman, Alan Philip and Mark Hazell were instrumental in the purchase of the Station Building in 2013 and have supported CGC through many challenges. Their knowledge, passion and dedication to CGC will be missed, the organization said. With the loss of board members came three enthusiastic new ones. Shannon Norris, Lucy Thomas, and Holly Frost are being welcomed to the board.

“They come with rich community connections, a deep appreciation for food, and are excited to contribute back to our vibrant community,” said a CGC press release.

CGC welcomes members of the community to attend and participation in our workshops and events. If you are interested in becoming more involved please check out cowichangreencommunity.org or contact Jennifer Dorby at 250-748-8506 for more details.

 

Kayla Kremer took home the Green Superhero Award in the Youth category at the CGC’s annual meeting. (submitted)

Hospice Cycle of Life tour hits Cowichan's roads this weekend
Japanese Canadian recounts life in B.C. internment camp

