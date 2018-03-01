Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’ Smun’eem Child and Family Services $16,300 to convene digital storytelling workshops for Cowichan youth to share their unique adoption experiences.

It’s part of a larger grant of $75,000 total for eight projects in support of adoption and permanency in B.C.

The independent Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC was established in 2003 by the Ministry of Children and Family Development to help British Columbia’s children and youth awaiting adoption and/or other permanent connections.

“We’re working hard to ensure all children grow up in safe and nurturing environments,” said Minister of Children and Family Development Katrine Conroy. “The diversity of projects this funding supports, from research to recreational camps and supporting grandparents and relatives, will make an immediate difference for some of B.C.’s most vulnerable youth and those who care for them.”

As of December 2017, MCFD reported there were 6,804 children and youth in care in B.C. More than 900 of them are waiting for a permanent family.

• Coming off the busiest December on record, sales in the VIREB (Vancouver Island Real Estate Board) area (of which Cowichan in a part) returned to seasonally normal levels in January, according to a report.

Last month, 290 single-family homes sold on the Multiple Listing Service system compared to 327 in December and 244 one year ago. The number of apartments changing hands in January rose by 65 per cent while townhouse sales remained static from the previous year.

Inventory of single-family homes dropped to 749 in January, a 16 per cent decrease from one year ago and a new low for the VIREB area. The supply of apartments and townhouses dipped by 19 per cent and 30 per cent, respectively.

Duncan reported a benchmark price of $418,600, an increase of 15 per cent compared to January 2017.

• “Joyfully received and disbursed,” is how the Rotary Club of Duncan Daybreak’s donation of $3,500 is considered by Providence Farm.

According to acting executive director, Tracy Parow, the cash will go towards “much-needed renovations” of the Providence Farm reception office.

“Providence Farm reception is a very busy office! Upwards of 30 visitors daily come in to reception, requiring directions or information about the farm, and just as many daily visits are made by in-house users including staff, programming users and volunteers,” she said.

Rotary Club of Duncan Daybreak has been an active supporter of Providence Farm since 2015.

• Tracy Cairns donated a cheque for $500 on behalf of Island Savings Credit Union to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cowichan branch. Margaret Davis was on hand to accept it. Each year, ISCU donates to a charity. Employees enter their names in a draw and the winner selects his or her charity of choice. As winner, Cairns made her choice because she is a cancer survivor.

• Truck drivers will now have access to free Wi-Fi at commercial vehicle inspection stations throughout British Columbia.

The move will improve safety and efficiency on the roads by making it easier for commercial drivers to access the online services they need, the province said in their announcement.

The Wi-Fi-enabled inspection stations will allow commercial drivers to check DriveBC for highway delays or closures affecting their route, obtain transport permits for future trips, and stay connected to friends, family and colleagues back home.

In Cowichan, the Duncan North station located at 7201 Trans Canada Highway is now equipped.

• Nourish Cowichan’s Fatima Da Silva received $12,500 worth of giving from 100 Men Who Care Cowichan Valley members Brian Johnson, TimTuryk of Unsworth Vineyards, and Gordon Smith of Cowichan Woodwork.

It all started in December. The volunteer steering committee for the new 100 Men Who Care got organized for an inaugural meeting on Dec. 4. By then, recruitment through word of mouth and social media had resulted in 63 men signing commitments. Another 18 men showed up that night and signed forms, so the enthusiasm in the room was high. When the votes were counted, it was the Nourish Cowichan project to build a kitchen to make meals for school children that won the majority’s favour.

The excitement of a quick $8,100 gift was compounded by a $400 donation from Unsworth Vineyards and a $4,000 pledge of custom cabinetry from Cowichan Woodwork, for a total benefit of $12,500. Nourish Cowichan’s Fatima Da Silva was overjoyed.

• Coast Capital insurance branches raise funds in their office and are able to choose a project in their community to enter into a draw to be chosen to receive $5,000 towards their project.

Five thousand dollars was donated in this way to the Shawnigan Pavilion, to be used towards benches and bike racks.

• The Auxiliary to Cowichan District Hospital is very pleased to be supported by the members of the Sikh Temple on Sherman Road. They previously announced that a pre-order samosa sale, with products made in the Temple kitchen by both Temple and Auxiliary members, generated approximately $2,800 in early December.

The group learned early in January that to pay for the supplies and materials for those samosas, an extra quantity was made for sale to Temple members, and that after covering their costs, there was money left over. The ladies of the Temple called the Auxiliary to a presentation in January to make an additional donation of $1,050 to the organization, “for which we thank them very much”, said Bruce Wilkinson, publicity director for the Auxiliary to Cowichan District Hospital.

• Camp Pringle at Shawnigan Lake is hosting two sessions of Camp Goodtimes this year, and they are looking for volunteers.

“Camp Goodtimes needs passionate, dedicated and fun loving adults! Every year volunteers help create a magical summer experience for kids with cancer,” organizers said.

In addition to spending a session working with kids of various ages in a fun and rewarding environment, Camp Goodtimes volunteers also receive training from experts in pediatric oncology and child life development. This summer’s theme is “A Bug’s Life: Little Things Make a Big Difference”.

Since it is a residential camp, volunteers are expected to complete a mandatory Overnight Training Weekend from Saturday, June 2 to Sunday, June 3. Volunteers must be 19 years of age or older in 2018.

Learn more at http://www.campgoodtimes.org/volunteer

Nourish Cowichan’s Fatima Da Silva received $12,500 worth of giving from 100 Men Who Care Cowichan Valley members Brian Johnson, TimTuryk of Unsworth Vineyards, and Gordon Smith of Cowichan Woodwork. (submitted)

Tracy Cairns donated a cheque for $500 on behalf of Island Savings Credit Union to the Canadian Cancer Society’s Cowichan branch. Margaret Davis was on hand to accept it. (submitted)

From left: Lori Treloar, Sheri Taylor (branch manager Coast Capital Insurance Mill Bay) and Sierra Acton, CVRD. (Submitted)