Ken Twyman spotted RCMP officers dressed in full gear making entrance into the old Mill Bay School. (Ken Twyman photo)

Cowichan Coffee Time: Hampers, gingerbread, police and firefighters

• On the evening of Dec. 19 the Duncan Eagles donated a Christmas hamper to the Cowichan Valley Basket Society.

Donations to the hamper were provided by the members and guests of the Duncan Eagles Aerie 2546.

“We are please to be part of a great community and take great pride in being able to help our wonderful community when ever possible,” said Leroy Dinsmore of the Eagles.

• When Ken Twyman spotted RCMP officers dressed in full gear making entrance into the old Mill Bay School (now shut down) in December, he thought he’d come across a crime scene.

He grabbed his camera and started clicking. What he got was photos of a training session the officers were conducting at the old school site.

• The Cowichan Valley Arts Council was thrilled with the turnout to their Art of Gingerbread show in December.

After the votes were tallied, the people’s choice winner was Hudson’s on First for their creation, followed by Pioneer House in second and the Ted Harrison scene from Cake Creative in third.

“We broke attendance records and can begin expanding our children’s programs right away,” said CVAC president Susan Down.

• North Cowichan ushered in two new fire chiefs in December.

Matt Ludvigson was elected and appointed fire chief for the Crofton Hall and Rob MacDowell was elected and appointed for the South End Fire Hall.

Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

