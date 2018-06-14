Cowichan Coffee Time: From CHAMPS to scholarships

• The War Amps is this year celebrating its 100th anniversary. What began as an association to assist war amputee veterans returning from the First World War, has expanded its programs over the years to support all amputees, including Malcolm Taylor, 11, of Cobble Hill.

Taylor was born a left arm amputee and is a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, which provides financial assistance for the cost of artificial limbs and recreational devices. He also attends regional CHAMP seminars where “Champs” and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and bullying and parenting an amputee child.

“The War Amps has been a big support for our family over the years, and Malcolm has been fitted with various devices so that he can take part in many different activities,” says mom Jacquie. “It’s incredible that this association has been changing the lives of not only Malcolm, but amputees across the country, for a century.”

Executive director of the CHAMP program, Danita Chisholm says, “Although The War Amps has provided 100 years of innovative programs, there is still much to do to ensure amputees like Malcolm have the artificial limbs they need to lead full and active lives. With the public’s support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service, our vital programs for amputees will carry on long into the future.”

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service

• Tourism Cowichan is sad to bid farewell to outgoing Executive Director Karen Elgersma.

“Karen will continue to champion the region and work with Tourism Cowichan on projects in the future — keep an eye out for her as the one and only host of Tourism Cowichan’s fabulous ‘Top 10’ videos,” said a Tourism Cowichan news release.

So what’s next? “Tourism Cowichan has had several months to plan for Karen’s transition out of the role,” the release said.

“Miranda Thorne will be stepping into the position effective immediately, after working with the organization as Karen’s ‘right hand’ since last fall. Miranda brings with her a wealth of experience in marketing and a passion for promoting everything this incredible region has to offer. After completing a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance at the Sauder School of Business, Miranda worked in the finance sphere for several years before transitioning into public relations and marketing at a leading Vancouver-based agency. She is looking forward to continuing to promote the region she loves to the world!”

• The Cowichan Valley Canadian Federation of University Women recently celebrated its 35th anniversary and awarded a total of $6,350 in scholarships at its annual garden party.

The recipients were chosen from more than 60 local applicants. A seventh scholarship will be awarded in September by VIU.

Recipients are Jonina Tynjala, Lake Cowichan Secondary School, Sue Youn Kim, Chemainus Secondary School, Sydnae Lowe, Cowichan Secondary School, Brenna Drought, Frances Kelsey Secondary School, Natalia Saavedra, Cowichan Secondary School, and Emma Rakimov, Cowichan Secondary School.

• The Duncan Kinettes donated $6,400 to the BC Summer Games, which fully funds 60 volunteers who will receive occupational first aid training.

The training is on a first come, first served basis with a $20 deposit to hold their spot. All first aid attendants who are trained will be required to volunteer during the Summer Games, but they will also gain valuable knowledge and experience to offer first aid to people in need in the Cowichan Valley even after the games are over.

The Duncan Kinettes will volunteer during the Games and hope to see many of you there!

• Cowichan Lake resident Adelle Watson was presented with a lifetime membership pin after 51 years of service to the Lake Healthcare Auxiliary in Lake Cowichan on June 7 at the group’s AGM by Lynda Avis, past president of B.C. Association Of Healthcare Auxiliaries.

