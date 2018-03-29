Cowichan Coffee Time: Awards all around

• Dave Ferguson recently won a national award for his contribution within the fire service. As part of this prestigious 2017 CVFSA Lifetime Achievement Award, Proctor & Gamble donated several boxes of male and female hygiene kits for Ferguson to donate to those who need them.

Recently he joined Michelle Batty from Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union Cowichan Commons team, Kalli King (part of the Island Community Crew) with her friend Zoey and Cathy King to deliver the kits to the Cowichan Basket Society food bank. The kits will go to the Full Cupboard Initiative, and to Warmland House homeless shelter.

“The volunteers at the Warmland Shelter and the Cowichan Valley Basket Society were thrilled with the hygiene kits as well as some coats/blankets we brought for those who need them,” said Cathy King. “The gratitude felt within both buildings we delivered to was two-fold but I know we all felt what we got back was much more than what we gave.”

• The War Amps 2017 PLAYSAFE public service announcement featuring Darevin Curnow, eight, of Chemainus, and BC Lions players Travis Lulay (#14) and Jeremiah Johnson (#24), recently captured both Gold and Grand Awards at the Mercury Excellence Awards in New York.

Darevin lost part of his left foot in a lawn mower accident and now encourages other children to “spot the danger” before they play. To watch the PSA, and a Behind the Scenes video, visit YouTube.com/warampsofcanada.