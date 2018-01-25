Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and Donald Taylor, Q.C. Memorial Bursary, is a law student in her second year of studies at the University of Victoria Faculty of Law.

This bursary is only awarded to people who have strong academic records and a demonstrable commitment to improving their communities. Most importantly, winners must demonstrate a connection to the Cowichan Valley.

Harding’s family has been resident in the Valley for nearly two decades (her mother’s side of the family has been here for much longer than that — Irish immigrants who operated a dairy farm near Duncan back when Duncan was much smaller!), although she now lives in Victoria where she goes to school, she spends a great deal of time here.

The Cowichan Valley Bar Association presented Harding with her $1,000 cheque at their monthly executive meeting on Jan. 11, 2018.

• Nourish Cowichan was delighted Jan. 17 when Frances Kelsey Secondary students from the student parliament and from George Bonner Elementary’s Division 3 handed over a cheque for $3,090.15 from a student-driven combined effort to help the group, whose aim is to feed hungry kids.

• There’s a new book at Volume One in Duncan by a Vancouver Island author. John Forbes, a Comox Valley resident, writes of growing up in Ocean Falls, B.C., working in the sawmills, joining the RCAF, and travelling Europe in his autobiography Ocean Falls and Beyond. Forbes will have readers shaking their heads wondering how he survived in the isolated mill town on B.C.’s Northwest Coast, not to mention his close calls while with the RCAF. Author Katherine Gibson states, “This book also gives the reader an inside look at life in the Canadian military. A refreshing voice with more than a few chuckles.” Not only are Forbes’s characters thought-provoking, he also takes us back to bygone eras: the demise of the pulp and paper industry in B.C., the consequences of the Cold War, and the disappearance of the grain elevators across the Canadian Prairies. Always disappointed that his father, who ran away from home at a young age, never talked about those 10 lost years, Forbes claims that his book was initially written as a legacy for his siblings, children, and grandchildren.

Ocean Falls and Beyond is now available at Volume One in Duncan, Laughing Oyster in Courtenay, Blue Heron in Comox, Mid Island Gifts at Comox Airport, and Coho Books in Campbell River.

• Trevor Foldy and Trevor Pinckney both accepted $5,000 Truck Loggers Association & Parkland Refining Awards at the Truck Loggers Association’s 75th Conference & Trade Show in Victoria recently.

The two earned their awards through their success in the Heavy Equipment Operator certificate program at Vancouver Island University. Based in Chemainus and Cassidy respectively, both students live close to many active forest operations run by TLA members.

“TLA members are struggling to find enough skilled workers to get the wood out and we are pleased to see young people choosing forestry,” said David Elstone, TLA executive director.

“These scholarships are part of the TLA’s broader advocacy around the skilled labour shortage that is impacting our membership,” said Elstone. “I’m pleased Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development was able to attend today and meet our scholarship winners.”

“The forest sector has a bright future, but needs skilled workers, especially as the older generation retires. I commend the TLA and Parkland Refining for funding these scholarships and congratulate the winners,” said Donaldson.