Lisa Harding is the recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and Donald Taylor, Q.C. Memorial Bursary. (Warren Goulding/Citizen)

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and Donald Taylor, Q.C. Memorial Bursary, is a law student in her second year of studies at the University of Victoria Faculty of Law.

This bursary is only awarded to people who have strong academic records and a demonstrable commitment to improving their communities. Most importantly, winners must demonstrate a connection to the Cowichan Valley.

Harding’s family has been resident in the Valley for nearly two decades (her mother’s side of the family has been here for much longer than that — Irish immigrants who operated a dairy farm near Duncan back when Duncan was much smaller!), although she now lives in Victoria where she goes to school, she spends a great deal of time here.

The Cowichan Valley Bar Association presented Harding with her $1,000 cheque at their monthly executive meeting on Jan. 11, 2018.

• Nourish Cowichan was delighted Jan. 17 when Frances Kelsey Secondary students from the student parliament and from George Bonner Elementary’s Division 3 handed over a cheque for $3,090.15 from a student-driven combined effort to help the group, whose aim is to feed hungry kids.

• There’s a new book at Volume One in Duncan by a Vancouver Island author. John Forbes, a Comox Valley resident, writes of growing up in Ocean Falls, B.C., working in the sawmills, joining the RCAF, and travelling Europe in his autobiography Ocean Falls and Beyond. Forbes will have readers shaking their heads wondering how he survived in the isolated mill town on B.C.’s Northwest Coast, not to mention his close calls while with the RCAF. Author Katherine Gibson states, “This book also gives the reader an inside look at life in the Canadian military. A refreshing voice with more than a few chuckles.” Not only are Forbes’s characters thought-provoking, he also takes us back to bygone eras: the demise of the pulp and paper industry in B.C., the consequences of the Cold War, and the disappearance of the grain elevators across the Canadian Prairies. Always disappointed that his father, who ran away from home at a young age, never talked about those 10 lost years, Forbes claims that his book was initially written as a legacy for his siblings, children, and grandchildren.

Ocean Falls and Beyond is now available at Volume One in Duncan, Laughing Oyster in Courtenay, Blue Heron in Comox, Mid Island Gifts at Comox Airport, and Coho Books in Campbell River.

• Trevor Foldy and Trevor Pinckney both accepted $5,000 Truck Loggers Association & Parkland Refining Awards at the Truck Loggers Association’s 75th Conference & Trade Show in Victoria recently.

The two earned their awards through their success in the Heavy Equipment Operator certificate program at Vancouver Island University. Based in Chemainus and Cassidy respectively, both students live close to many active forest operations run by TLA members.

“TLA members are struggling to find enough skilled workers to get the wood out and we are pleased to see young people choosing forestry,” said David Elstone, TLA executive director.

“These scholarships are part of the TLA’s broader advocacy around the skilled labour shortage that is impacting our membership,” said Elstone. “I’m pleased Doug Donaldson, Minister of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development was able to attend today and meet our scholarship winners.”

“The forest sector has a bright future, but needs skilled workers, especially as the older generation retires. I commend the TLA and Parkland Refining for funding these scholarships and congratulate the winners,” said Donaldson.

Column Dig In: Gardening starts now, even though it's January
Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Mesachie Lake fire department put on “operational pause”

Independent consultant to conduct a review

New hospital prompts planning sessions for Cowichan neighbourhood

First meeting set for Jan. 31

Column: Music, film and theatre all on tap in February in Cowichan

QMS is presenting Treasure Island

Island’s top swimmers to pack Cowichan Aquatic Centre

The Duncan Stingrays host the Vancouver Island Short Course Championships

Column Dig In: Gardening starts now, even though it’s January

As soon as this latest hurricane lifts I’m going to start digging

VIDEO: Jamboree Day a great success at Cowichan Lake arena

Lake Cowichan minor hockey, and its friends, families, and supporters are out in force for jamboree

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

Victim was running with a group Wednesday morning

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Tonight’s the night for Vancouver Island businesses to shine

Annual Business Excellence awards being handed out in Victoria

