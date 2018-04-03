The Shawnigan Cobble Hill Farmers Institute Easter Egg hunt at the Cobble Hill Fairgrounds. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Cowichan celebrates Easter

Egg hunts and more keep Valley kids busy

Kids from all over the Cowichan Valley took part in Easter activities all weekend, including the Forest Discovery Centre’s Easter Eggspress and the annual egg hunt presented by the Shawnigan Cobble Hill Farmers Institute at the Cobble Hill Fairgrounds, presented by South Cowichan Storage.

 

The Shawnigan Cobble Hill Farmers Institute Easter Egg hunt at the Cobble Hill Fairgrounds. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Shawnigan Cobble Hill Farmers Institute Easter Egg hunt at the Cobble Hill Fairgrounds. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Easter Eggspress at the Forest Discovery Centre. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

The Easter Eggspress at the Forest Discovery Centre. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

