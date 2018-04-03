Cowichan celebrates Easter

Egg hunts and more keep Valley kids busy

The Shawnigan Cobble Hill Farmers Institute Easter Egg hunt at the Cobble Hill Fairgrounds. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Kids from all over the Cowichan Valley took part in Easter activities all weekend, including the Forest Discovery Centre’s Easter Eggspress and the annual egg hunt presented by the Shawnigan Cobble Hill Farmers Institute at the Cobble Hill Fairgrounds, presented by South Cowichan Storage.

The Easter Eggspress at the Forest Discovery Centre. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)