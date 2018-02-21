Cowichan Camera Club bags gold in national competition

You’ve probably seen members out with their cameras at events. They’re good, and now Canada knows it.

There was only one actual medal so the gang has to share it. (Submitted)

Members of the Cowichan Valley Camera Club are sharing the honours following their group’s recent gold medal win at the competitions held by the Canadian Association for Photographic Art (CAPA).

The club entry required six images by six different photographers with the theme “photojournalism” and the Valley Six aced it.

“We competed against other camera clubs from across Canada and this is the first time we have won a gold medal,” an excited Willie Harvie said.

The Cowichan Valley Camera Club beat out some pretty high-level competition, from bigger groups, to win, she added.

A look at the standings shows that the silver medal went to the Photographic Guild of Nova Scotia, with the Richmond Hill Camera Club taking bronze.

CAPA competitions add zest to the group’s photography sessions. In fact one of the benefits in joining CAPA is the opportunity to enter a competition, according to the association.

Entering a competition can:

• Increase your confidence in your photographic skills, abilities and artistic style by trying new ideas and techniques

• Determine what changes or enhancements you need to make to be considered competitive

• Receive an assessment of your image from a panel of independent judges by way of a collective score

• Increase your exposure as a photographer

• Receive peer recognition by placing in the top of a competition and thereby having your images are included in CAPA’s Canadian Camera magazine and posted on the association’s website.