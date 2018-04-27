Cowichan Bay celebrates the B’Earth’Day of the Cowichan Estuary Centre

It’s been six great years at the Cowichan Estuary Nature Centre and everyone was in the mood to celebrate.

So, what better day to hold a party than Earth Day, April 22?

Invitations were sent out, the cake was arranged and everybody showed up ready for a B’Earth’Day get together in the sun.

Games, music by the Muddy Buddies, a visit from Grandfather Heron, a day out at the beach, and the chance to learn about some of the critters you can find in the area made the afternoon special indeed for the families that attended.

The Muddy Buddies band play for the Earth Day crowd at Cowichan Bay. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Jane Kilthei talks about her early work for the centre. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Jane Kilthei is still very enthusiastic about sharing what’s being done at Cowichan Bay. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

There’s yummy birthday cake for everyone as well. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

The Muddy Buddies play Valley-style music for Earth Day at Cowichan Bay. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Even for adults there are things to see and do at the B’Earth’Day celebrations. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

Hopscotch is still a fun outdoor activity for kids. (Lexi Bainas/Citizen)

