Comox Valley gearing up for BC Seafood Festival

Twelve years in the making, the next generation of the BC Seafood Festival is taking place June 8-17 and is the largest seafood festival in western Canada.

For 10 days, visitors will be able to taste, explore and experience fresh and local B.C. seafood. This is a ‘must attend’ event for families to seafood lovers everywhere, and a great chance to learn and explore the abundance and variety of BC seafood.

Tickets are on sale for the Signature Weekend, June 16-17, featuring numerous day events, showcasing the biggest line-up of renowned celebrity guest chefs and chef demonstrations, including the new FortisBC Chef Challenge.

Savour some of the most fresh and delicious seafood dishes while being able to sample B.C. wines, spirits and craft beer and enjoy live entertainment.

Returning, due to popular demand, are the Fanny Bay Oyster Shucking Competition and the Ocean Wise Chowder Challenge.

A stellar line-up of famed local, domestic and international chefs will be showcasing their talents in cooking demonstrations and chef challenges throughout the weekend. To see if your favourite chef will be participating, go to https://bcseafoodfestival.com/chefs/ for the most up-to-date list.

This year’s festival features the largest Kids Interactive Zone ever assembled. Designed to teach children about how seafood is sourced and cooked, there will be touch tanks, interactive displays and seafood cooking classes and – for the first time ever – a visit by the Vancouver Aquarium AquaVan.

Several ticketed events have sold out, but tickets to exciting new and popular returning events are still available including:

Chef’s Shellfish Showdown, June 8. Indulge in an evening of culinary adventure as four renowned chefs battle to prepare your favourite dish. Enjoy a gala of eight courses while listening to the sweet sounds of Easy Street and sipping 40 Knots clean crisp wines. Chefs include: Chef Alain Chabot, Chef Jonathan Frazier, Chef Laura Agnew, and Chef Ian Bloom.

Comox Valley Rocks for Kids, June 9. Marina Park is the place-to-be for an all-day music festival “Comox Valley Rocks for Kids!”, in support of Comox Valley Child Development Association. From 2-11 p.m. music-lovers can attend the first-ever Comox Rocks for Kids! concert and experience a lineup of ’80s tribute bands including local and B.C. talent.

Tickets are also still available for:

Ceviche! Ceviche! Ceviche! June 16. Mix together two of the world’s top international seafood chefs, with BC seafood, and this MasterClass. Mark Best, Bistro by Mark Best Australia, and Jose Duarte, Taranta, Boston, will share their expertise and tricks of the trade in preparing an incredible seafood Ceviche, and provide attendees tasting samples of their delicious creations. MasterClass tickets include a BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend Pass.

Baked n’ Boiled! Kitchen Party, June 16. East Coast meets West Coast at the seafood boil featuring Mac’s Oysters Ltd. clams prepared by Culinary Team BC, tastings by Shelter Point Distillery and musical entertainment by the Whiskeydicks,the Celtic gypsy party rockers. Guests also receive access to the LIVE in Filberg Park concert on-site following the dinner featuring Enter The Haggis with special guests Rockcod, presented by the Filberg Heritage Lodge & Park Association.

More culinary celebrations are featured throughout week at local producers, restaurants or distilleries, as well as other tours including: Wildlife Tour, Snorkel with Seals and Oyster Farm Cruise tours.

Ticket and Information Sales: BC Seafood Festival Signature Weekend pass ticket sales are now open and available at BCSeafoodFestival.com.

For more information about the Comox Valley, accommodation, chefs, events and tours and the BC Seafood Festival go to BCSeafoodFestival.com or call the Vancouver Island Visitors Center 1-855-400-2882.