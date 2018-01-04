Coming up in Cowichan: tree chipping to information sessions

What can you do with your Christmas tree now that Christmas is over? Chip it. (file photo)

Not sure what to do with your Christmas tree? Chip it

Kerry Park Minor Hockey Association’s Peewee A and Atom A teams are partnering with Great Greens Farm Market to recycle some Christmas trees this weekend.

So when you’ve shed all the decorations, take your tree to the Great Greens Farm Market parking lot at Koksilah Road and the Trans Canada Highway Jan. 7, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. where the group will be set up with a chipper. Heartwood Tree Service is donating their chipping services.

Chipping is by donation, with all funds going to the hockey association teams.

Learn about Registered Disability Savings Plan, free

The British Columbia Schizophrenia Society is hosting a free information session about the Registered Disability Savings Plan and the Disability Tax Credit on Jan. 8.

From 7-8 p.m. at the Island Savings Centre in Duncan learn about these two programs from presenter Garry Anderson, CFP.

You can RSVP to Tara McCaffery at 250-327-4416 or cowichan@ bcss.org

Free workshop for seniors next week talks activities

The Cowichan Family Caregivers Support Society is presenting the 4th in a series of six free workshops for seniors on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 1-3 p.m. at Duncan United Church.

The topic will be seniors’ activities. Speakers will include folks from Arbutus Travel Club, Elder College, Cowichan Hikers, Valley Seniors Organization of Duncan, and Volunteer Cowichan.

For more information call 250-597-0886.