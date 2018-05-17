Coming up in Cowichan: Spring fair; Christian Science lecture; market

The market has something for all ages. (submitted)

Get ready for some family fun with the Drinkwater Elementary School PAC annual spring fair, Friday, May 25.

The event runs from 5-8 p.m. Open to the public, there will be five different bouncy castles/inflatables, carnival games, prizes, cake walk, 10 food trucks, a silent auction and more. All proceeds go to charity.

Sunday market starting June 3 in Cobble Hill

A new market is starting in Cobble Hill at 3550 Watson Ave.

Themed The Bee Friendly Village Market, this new community event is held in a grassy field with shade trees and plenty of parking close by, every Sunday from June 3 to Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors will be greeted by 30 friendly vendors who are happy to talk to you about their products and wares as well as how their products or activities support local bee populations. Enjoy purchasing locally made or grown fresh produce, meats, eggs, flowers, honey, crafts, herbs, body care and much more.

This is a very family friendly event with a diversity of interactive children’s activities and vendor demonstrations, tastings and great weekly live music, delicious food and lots of fun for everyone. Come and check out the newest member of the BC Association of Farmers’ Markets where all of the vendors Make, Bake or Grow their products. For more information, check out https://www.cobblehillfarmersmarket.ca

John Tyler heads to Duncan for Christian Science lecture

A Christian Science lecture is coming to Duncan. The lecture, titled “Discover Your Spiritual Identity” is scheduled for May 26, 11 a.m., in the Heritage Hall of the Duncan United Church.

The lecture examines questions such as, do we have a spiritual origin? If so, can we discover what it is? What about our family origin?

“This lecture shows us a fresh, completely different approach to finding the answer to the questions Who am I; What is my real identity?” a press release for the event said.

“It further shows how, by understanding more in detail our spiritual origin, we can be free of all kinds of limitation, even to the point of physical healing,” the release states. “It shows how this kind of self-knowledge can be used in the workplace, in sports, wherever we are.”

The lecturer, John Tyler, has spoken to audiences in every imaginable venue, from prisons to secret meeting places behind the Iron Curtain. He has given talks in six languages on five continents. Far from needing a special healing talent, he is convinced that the whole purpose of Christ Jesus’s career was to show everyone how to understand God and unity with Him in such a way that everyone can demonstrate this in every aspect of their lives. His talks are sprinkled with examples of how people can heal naturally.

Lake Cowichan School welcomes kids to Movie with a Princess
Cowichan Coffee Time: New principal, and fundraising galore

