Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday

The Cowichan Station Area Association is hosting their Annual Plant Sale for the Hub.

The event takes place on Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hub at Cowichan Station (2375 Koksilah Rd.).

There will be a selection of plants donated by Dinter Nursery for the sale and organizers promise excellent prices. There will be hanging baskets available as well.

All proceeds from the event go to support the restoration and maintenance of the former Cowichan Station school for public use as the Hub community space.

Malahat Legion hosting Casino Night during Legion Week to raise funds

The Malahat Legion is joining 65 legions in communities across B.C. and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week.

On June 29 they are hosting a Casino night, with fun money and prizes donated from the community. There is a small entry fee, with all money raised going to Toonies for Troops.

“Legion Week builds festive momentum leading up to Canada Day and honours the duty, service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said David Whittier, executive director of the BC/Yukon Command.

“During Legion Week and throughout the year, we welcome people from every corner of the community to visit their local legion to celebrate and learn about our country’s proud past,” said Whittier. “Membership is open to all citizens and we encourage community members to join their local legion and participate in building Canada’s legacy of diversity, vibrancy and strength.”

For more information about the BC/Yukon Command, or to see what’s happening in your community for Legion Week, visit www.legionbcyukon.ca

Amateur Talent Night a hit at the Lake

Mary Lowther column: Minerals key to getting nutrition from our gardens

Minerals add flavour and nutrition

VIDEO: Land trust proposed to create attainable housing

Lake Cowichan’s housing crunch is getting critical and needs a local solution: resident says

Warren Goulding column: Amalgamation: this question will be back

One pundit figures another vote can’t be any more that 40 years away.

Mock tourney precedes pickleball championship

Many local players got into the action as the Cowichan Lake Pickleball… Continue reading

Business notes: Whippletree Furniture closing this summer

Else said she plans to close the shop sometimes near the end of July.

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

ANALYSIS: Questions remain following polygamy sentencing

The first polygamy prosecution in over 100 years ended in Cranbrook Supreme Court this week

FIFA World Cup weekly roundup

Defending champions, Germany stunned as they place last in Group F

Ontario doctor who induced labour without patients' consent loses right to practise

Dr. Paul Shuen has had his certification revoked and a fine of more than $40,000

Multiple people shot at newspaper in Maryland

A witness saying a single gunman fired into the Annapolis newsroom

Former B.C. premier warns against change to proportional representation

Ujjal Dosanjh is urging voters to say No to a referendum on proportional representation

B.C. wildfire victim robbed while trying to rebuild home

Thieves made off with tools and equipment from Williams Lake-area resident who lost it all

Sarah McLachlan hosts contest to win recording time in her home studio

Funds raised through contest to go to the Sarah McLachlan School of Music

