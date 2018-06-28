Coming up in Cowichan: Plant sale, Casino night kick off Canada Day weekend

A selection of plants donated by Dinter Nursery will be for sale at the HUB plant sale. (Citizen file)

Plant sale takes over the HUB Saturday

The Cowichan Station Area Association is hosting their Annual Plant Sale for the Hub.

The event takes place on Friday, June 29 and Saturday, June 30 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Hub at Cowichan Station (2375 Koksilah Rd.).

There will be a selection of plants donated by Dinter Nursery for the sale and organizers promise excellent prices. There will be hanging baskets available as well.

All proceeds from the event go to support the restoration and maintenance of the former Cowichan Station school for public use as the Hub community space.

Malahat Legion hosting Casino Night during Legion Week to raise funds

The Malahat Legion is joining 65 legions in communities across B.C. and the Yukon to celebrate Legion Week.

On June 29 they are hosting a Casino night, with fun money and prizes donated from the community. There is a small entry fee, with all money raised going to Toonies for Troops.

“Legion Week builds festive momentum leading up to Canada Day and honours the duty, service and sacrifice of our veterans,” said David Whittier, executive director of the BC/Yukon Command.

“During Legion Week and throughout the year, we welcome people from every corner of the community to visit their local legion to celebrate and learn about our country’s proud past,” said Whittier. “Membership is open to all citizens and we encourage community members to join their local legion and participate in building Canada’s legacy of diversity, vibrancy and strength.”

For more information about the BC/Yukon Command, or to see what’s happening in your community for Legion Week, visit www.legionbcyukon.ca