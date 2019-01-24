Coming up in Cowichan: Learn about epilepsy; Maple Syrup Festival

The Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival is coming up at the BC Forest Discovery Centre the first weekend in February. (Citizen file)

Two educational events on epilepsy

Vancouver Island University and the Duncan branch of the Cowichan library are hosting Dierdre Syms from HeadWay Victoria Epilepsy and Parkinson’s Centre for two educational events on epilepsy on Thursday, Jan. 31.

A presentation, followed by a question and answer session, will run from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Cowichan campus, 2011 University Way, Duncan, room 220, building 700, and an afternoon of free consultations will run from 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Duncan library.

It’s a chance to learn more about epilepsy and share stories about its impact with someone who has lived with epilepsy her entire life, said organizers.

For more information, call 250-475-6677 or email epilepsy@vepc.bc.ca

Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival coming

The 12th Annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival is headed to the BC Forest Discovery Centre on Saturday, Feb. 2 and Sunday, Feb. 3.

This event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., will give the community an opportunity to learn how sap is tapped from local Bigleaf maples and turned into a syrup that rivals the flavour of any produced in the eastern provinces, while highlighting local producers. The event is hosted by the BC Forest Discovery Centre, a charitable, non-profit museum with a mandate to tell the story of forestry in coastal British Columbia, including the rich opportunities of the present and future.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre has partnered with the Vancouver Island Sapsuckers, a group of local maple syrup producers, to put on this event for the community. Visitors will explore many facets of maple sugaring in a fun festival atmosphere with live entertainment and the aroma of hot syrup from the evaporator. Tapping demos, syrup tasting and mini-workshops will occur throughout the day including the availability of start-up kits and other tapping supplies so visitors can go home and tap their own trees. This festival is one of the few places visitors can sample and purchase Bigleaf Maple Syrup in the Marketplace that also features many other things from maple that are produced locally.

While visiting the centre, people can also take in the many other museum displays and buildings, warm up around the fire pits, enjoy a festival feature menu item from the concession, and take unlimited train rides on the Green Hornet. There are lots of fun things to learn and do for all ages, say organizers.

For more information, visit www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com. This event is the first of many events throughout the year that is included in a membership.

This event depends on community support for organizing, sponsoring, and hosting. Businesses, community groups and individuals interesting in helping are asked to call 250-715-1113 ext. 23 to find out how to get involved, or to purchase their 2019 memberships.