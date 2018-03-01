Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

The Leaders of Tomorrow Awards annually recognize youth in the community who are doing great things. (submitted)

Free Circle of Security workshop for parents

The Ts’ewulhtun Health Centre is offering at free workshop at Cowichan Tribes that helps families re-learn healthy attachment between parents and children that were impacted by residential schools.

The Circle of Security, presented by facilitator Nancy James, promotes healthy parenting and attachment using Elders and traditional teachings, in addition to modern parenting techniques.

The seven-week parenting series runs every Thursday from noon to 4:30 p.m., on March 15, 22, and 29, and April 5, 12, 19, and 26.

The series invites moms, dads, grandparents, aunties, uncles, expectant mothers, caregivers, foster parents and more.

This group will combine culture and healing. Participants will learn how to bead and learn about strengthening your relationship with your child.

At times all parents feel lost or without a clue about what a child might need. Imagine what it might feel like if you were able to make sense of what your child was really asking from you. The Circle of Security Parenting program is based on decades of research about how secure parent-child relationships can be supported and strengthened.

Learning objectives of the training include understand your child’s emotional world by learning to read the emotional needs; support your child’s ability to successfully manage emotions; enhance the development of your child’s self esteem; and honor your innate wisdom and desire for your child to be secure.

A meal will be provided, but there will be no transportation or child minding services.

Those interested should register with Arlene or Chris at 778-422-3122.

Last chance to nominate a youth for Leader Award

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

This is your opportunity to nominate youth (age six to 24) that demonstrate leadership through their volunteer efforts. This event acknowledges the efforts made by each volunteer in their own way.

The LOT Team is seeking nominations for the Leaders of Tomorrow Awards.

The awards event to be held on Friday, April 20, during National Volunteer Week at the Island Saving Centre.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 2. For more information email: gotoallthingsvolunteer@gmail.com