The Leaders of Tomorrow Awards annually recognize youth in the community who are doing great things. (submitted)

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

Free Circle of Security workshop for parents

The Ts’ewulhtun Health Centre is offering at free workshop at Cowichan Tribes that helps families re-learn healthy attachment between parents and children that were impacted by residential schools.

The Circle of Security, presented by facilitator Nancy James, promotes healthy parenting and attachment using Elders and traditional teachings, in addition to modern parenting techniques.

The seven-week parenting series runs every Thursday from noon to 4:30 p.m., on March 15, 22, and 29, and April 5, 12, 19, and 26.

The series invites moms, dads, grandparents, aunties, uncles, expectant mothers, caregivers, foster parents and more.

This group will combine culture and healing. Participants will learn how to bead and learn about strengthening your relationship with your child.

At times all parents feel lost or without a clue about what a child might need. Imagine what it might feel like if you were able to make sense of what your child was really asking from you. The Circle of Security Parenting program is based on decades of research about how secure parent-child relationships can be supported and strengthened.

Learning objectives of the training include understand your child’s emotional world by learning to read the emotional needs; support your child’s ability to successfully manage emotions; enhance the development of your child’s self esteem; and honor your innate wisdom and desire for your child to be secure.

A meal will be provided, but there will be no transportation or child minding services.

Those interested should register with Arlene or Chris at 778-422-3122.

Last chance to nominate a youth for Leader Award

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

This is your opportunity to nominate youth (age six to 24) that demonstrate leadership through their volunteer efforts. This event acknowledges the efforts made by each volunteer in their own way.

The LOT Team is seeking nominations for the Leaders of Tomorrow Awards.

The awards event to be held on Friday, April 20, during National Volunteer Week at the Island Saving Centre.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, March 2. For more information email: gotoallthingsvolunteer@gmail.com

Previous story
Column Dig In: Peaches and nectarines make great garden additions

Just Posted

Theft of brass plaques riles Chemainus resident

Memorial benches for people and pets ruined by cruel act

‘Deflated’ Islanders bow out of VIJHL playoffs

Kerry Park loses game 5 6-0

Tribunal will investigate fetish case at VIU’s Cowichan campus

Staff, students claim they were placed at risk of sexual harassment by student.

Car in Barnjum Road ditch catches eye

Details are sketchy and police couldn’t say yet if the case was weather related

Young dragons wanted for new team

After more than 14 years of success coaching adult dragon boating teams… Continue reading

Put your phones away to enjoy dinner: UBC study

Researchers find smartphones actually add to the boredom when eating out with friends and family

Cowichan Coffee Time: Lot’s of generosity plus rising real estate and trucker Wi-Fi

• The Adoption and Permanency Fund of BC has granted the Lalum’utul’… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: Leaders of Tomorrow; parenting series

Nominate a youth for a Leaders of Tomorrow Award.

New public school funding model could be in place by 2019, says ministry of education

Review panel appointed by Rob Fleming to change how schools receive public funding

Welfare woes: trying to stem the ‘cheque effect’

Victoria police chief suggests staggering welfare payments, others say solution not that simple

Cellphone catches fire, delays takeoff of Vancouver-bound flight

Plane was in Toronto, about to depart to Vancouver International Airport

B.C. Hydro rate freeze refused, rate goes up 3% in April

Utility a ‘financial mess,’ Energy Minister Michelle Mungall says

Medical tax battle carries on as NDP budget passes key vote

B.C. Liberal leader says ‘blunder’ costing non-profits, colleges

Jail sentence for Indigenous woman seems wrong: B.C. judge

24-year-old woman gets four years behind bars for manslaughter

Most Read