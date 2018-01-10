Coming Up in Cowichan Lake

Watch the Cowichan Valley Capitals play the school district at Lake Cowichan on Wednesday night. (Gazette file)

Caps vs. Lake Cowichan School matchup coming

School trustee Cathy Schmidt has great news for Cowichan Lake’s hockey fans.

“The principal of Lake Cowichan School and myself booked a hockey game between the school team and the Cowichan Valley Capitals. It’s a fun game and will be on Wednesday night, Jan. 10, from 6:40-8:10 p.m.”

The Caps arrive at the Lake Cowichan arena at 5:30 p.m.

“Special guest referee, back by popular demand, SD 79’s pride and joy, the one and only Monroe Grobe [Lake Cowichan firefighter and school district operations manager]. No heckling the ref as he is on team SD79! Come on out to Lake Cowichan Wednesday night for a fun community event,” Schmidt said.

Last year’s game was great entertainment.

Why not take the family for a night out at the rink?

Mainroad repairing Circle Route, expect delays

Mainroad has sent out a notice that road repair crews will be working on the Pacific Marine Circle Route at the 14 km mark from Jan. 9 until Jan. 22.

The work will be done Friday between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. and motorists can expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

The Mainroad 24-hour emergency hotline is 1-877-391-7310, and the company says its communications centre will pass all observations and concerns from motorists to crews.

Free mini-series for parents begins at the Lake

Being a parent can be frustrating, exhausting, and demanding, but it can also be extremely rewarding, enlightening, and enjoyable.

A free mini-series for parents of children two to 12 years old is being offered at Cowichan Lake Community Services on eight Wednesday evenings starting Jan. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Triple P: Positive Parenting Program promotes good communication and strong relationships between parents and children; helps parents deal with almost any situation that may arise, in ways that are best suited to their own families; and offers easy-to-implement, proven parenting skills that help solve problems.

Sarah DeBodt and Monica Roncato are the facilitators of this series, which will take place at the Community Services building, at 121 Point Ideal Rd.

Palsson holding bottle drive for concert, program

Palsson Parents are holding a bottle drive for the Voices of Nature concert and the school’s music program on Friday, Jan. 12 from 3 to 5 p.m.

It takes place at the school, located at 9 Grosskleg Way in Lake Cowichan.