Coming up in Cowichan: Kinder Morgan protest; Sportacular; Walk for Alzheimer’s

Kinder Morgan pipeline protest at MP’s Duncan office Friday

The Cowichan Valley’s Brenda Bernhardt is letting the Valley know about a protest at MP Alistair MacGregor’s Duncan office on Friday against the Kinder Morgan pipeline.

“We need as many people as possible to show up so we can send a powerful message,” she wrote, in a call to action. The protest will take place at 1 p.m. on March 23 at 126 Ingram St. in Duncan.

It’s part of a Canada-wide National Day of Action to Defend the Water, Bernhardt said.

“We’ll gather outside our MP’s offices, and then go inside to deliver samples of water collected from the coastline in B.C. threatened by Kinder Morgan oil spills,” she said. “With the power of water from the frontlines of resistance, we’ll demand that our MPs put pressure on Trudeau to stop pushing for the pipeline.”

Of the reason for the protest, Bernhardt writes, “Kinder Morgan, one of the largest fossil fuel companies in the world, is poised to start a key phase of construction on a pipeline and tanker project that would put hundreds of B.C. rivers, streams and the ocean at risk of oil spills — but a powerful movement is rising up to defend the land, water, and climate.

“On March 10 Coast Salish spiritual leaders and members raised a traditional Coast Salish Watch House near the pipeline route in Burnaby which will act as a base for resistance to the project. Ten thousand people in Metro Vancouver marched in solidarity on the same day. Now, Indigenous leaders and local residents are preparing to take bold action on the ground,” she said.

“A massive people-powered confrontation in B.C. is already tarnishing Trudeau’s reputation as a progressive leader committed to climate action, coastal protection, and reconciliation with Indigenous peoples — and if we show how big the national movement against pipelines is we can convince the Trudeau Liberals that pushing for Kinder Morgan to be built is not in their best interest,” Bernhardt concludes.

Historical Society holding Sportacular fundraiser at winery

Sportacular! A fundraiser to remember.

The Shawnigan Lake Historical Society is getting ready for the first major fundraiser for Project Impact — the expansion of the Shawnigan Lake Museum.

This sportacular event will take place at Enrico Winery at 3280 Telegraph Rd. in Mill Bay, on March 24 from 7 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Tickets are $100 each — with the net proceeds intended for the Museum expansion fund.

The highlight of the evening will be guest speaker Jim Taylor. Taylor, a retired sports writer, enjoyed a long and celebrated career as a popular columnist for several Canadian newspapers. In 2005, he was inducted into the BC Sports Hall of Fame for his craft.

“In addition to his writing skills, Taylor is a gifted speaker who is able to blend his strong opinions with good storytelling and humour…ingredients for a ‘not to be missed’ event,” said a press release for the event.

There will be finger food, a light bar (with Red Arrow Beer and Enrico’s wines), familiar faces and fun. Additional activities include sports trivia, live and silent auctions and a 50/50 draw.

The current space limitations in the museum make it challenging to do the great programming and community work that the Society has become known for. Project Impact will significantly enlarge the programming, gathering and engagement areas which will provide a direct benefit to the community, and to the more than 4,000 people, from local to international, that visit annually.

The Shawnigan Lake Historical Society was incorporated in 1977 as a not-for-profit and charitable organization. The Society opened the Shawnigan Lake Museum in 1983 in the “old” fire hall in Shawnigan Village. In the early days, the collection was small and Garth Harvey, long time supporter and volunteer stated at the time that, “We are going to rattle around like a pea in a saucepan…and we’re going to have to do some serious collecting.”

Serious collecting, indeed! 35 years later, the museum space is at capacity. This is due to the generosity of people who have donated the artifacts in the museum, including the one-of-a-kind E.J. Hughes collection.

To date, the Shawnigan Lake Historical Society has raised $350,000 in dedicated funding towards a target of approximately $1 million. The goal is to break ground in 2018.

If you want to help you can donate an item for the silent auction, attend the event, donate to the building fund or volunteer for the society.

Walk for Alzheimer’s to honour Cowichan’s Hughie Edwards

Nobody should walk alone — that’s the idea behind the call to create a team for the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s in the Cowichan Valley, which is coming up in May.

According to a recent survey, more than 50 per cent of the Canadians affected by dementia have felt stigmatized or discriminated against; for many, it’s a lonely disease. Cowichan Valley residents can help change this. Show them you stand with them by creating a team and participating in the Investors Group Walk for Alzheimer’s on Sunday, May 6. The Cowichan Valley Walk will take place at Cowichan Sportsplex at 10 a.m.

The Walk is a fun and family-friendly way to create a movement, while sending a message of inclusion and hope to the estimated 70,000 British Columbians currently living with dementia, and the people who care for them.

Each Walk across the province is dedicated to an honouree, someone who has been affected by dementia, or who has valuably contributed to the lives of people living with the disease. The Cowichan Valley Walk honours Hughie Edwards.

When Edwards was first diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, he went against his outgoing nature and talent for striking up an honest conversation wherever he goes. He stayed at home and avoided social situations. Six years post-diagnosis, Edwards is back to leading an active lifestyle with his wife Audrey — and back to chatting up just about anyone out and about in the Cowichan Valley.

Edwards attends Minds in Motion, the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s fitness and social program, while Audrey accessed education through the Society.

“I’m still here today with Alzheimer’s, and yes, it’s going to come, but it’s taking a long time. I’ve held it off thanks to the Alzheimer Society of B.C. — and my wife.”

Participants are also encouraged to walk in honour or memory of someone in their lives who has faced dementia. One powerful way to do this is as a team.

“Teams bring such energy and vibrancy to the event, and it’s so powerful to see people walking and fundraising together to make a difference. We encourage anyone who is interested in attending the Walk to set-up a team,” says Emily Pridham, who is the Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s regional manager of Vancouver Island.

The Walk aims to inspire Cowichan Valley residents to unite to create a world without dementia. To set up a team, go to walkforalzheimers.ca and follow the prompts.

The funds raised through the event will make a world of difference to people affected by dementia in Cowichan Valley. They will directly fund support, education and learning opportunities so people affected by dementia can live their best lives possible. Funds will also help enable research into the causes of and the cure for the disease, so we can look to a world without dementia.