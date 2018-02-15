Forest ecologist Andy MacKinnon is headed to Duncan to talk fungi next week. (submitted)

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Free workshop gives primer on irrigation

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop Saturday, Feb. 17.

Karen Hounsome will speak on micro and drip irrigation and efficient watering. This event is aimed at the home gardener, who wants to do their part to conserve dwindling summer water supplies. Hounsome will discuss how we can better manage our lawn and garden water needs as we adjust to our region’s changing climate.

So get ready to learn about micro-drip system components, system design, installation and tips on controller scheduling and maintenance.

The session runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in the Mesachie Room at the Island Savings Centre in Duncan.

Pre-registration is required through Eventbrite and there are only 40 seats available: https://efficient-irrigation.eventbrite.ca

Hounsome is certified by the Irrigation Industry Association of B.C. in golf irrigation design, commercial irrigation design and water auditing. She is also the past president of the IIABC and currently serves on the certification board.

Speaker to focus on plight of Palestinian children

At noon on Sunday, Feb. 18, George Bartlett, a retired Toronto lawyer, will speak about his three months spent as an Ecumenical Accompanier in a community in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Bartlett was there as a human rights observer, accompanying others working in non-violent ways for peace and offering a protective presence to communities at constant risk from Israeli soldiers and armed Israeli settlers.

His talk will focus in part on the circumstances and treatment of Palestinian children under occupation. That focus complements the ongoing campaign of Defence for Children International, “No Way to Treat a Child” (www.nwttac.canada.dci-palestine.org/).

The event takes place at Duncan United Church, 246 Ingram St.

The Ecumenical Accompaniment program was begun in 2002 by the World Council of Churches.

Speaker to put the ‘fun’ in fungi for Naturalists

The Cowichan Valley Naturalists’ Society is inviting everyone to come and learn from forest ecologist Andy MacKinnon Tuesday, Feb. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

After completing graduate work in mycology (the study of fungi) at the University of British Columbia in 1982, MacKinnon worked on-and-off as a forest ecologist for the BC Forest Service until his retirement in 2015. While at the Forest Service, he was responsible for ecosystem classification and mapping and for a program of forest ecology research focused on old growth structure and composition, effects of climate change, and B.C.’s native plants, fungi and lichens. His recent research interests include ecology of B.C.’s ectomycorrhizal fungal species. He was lead B.C. scientist for Environment Canada’s 2017 ranking of Canada’s threatened and endangered fungal species.

MacKinnon is currently president of the South Vancouver Island Mycological Society, and an enthusiastic participant, speaker and field trip leader for various mushroom festivals in southwestern B.C. each autumn.

The event takes place at 1080 Wharncliff Rd., Duncan. Some refreshment served, please bring a cup.

Previous story
Column Drivesmart: Is it legal for police to drive like that?

Just Posted

Exhibition Grounds packed for Islands Agriculture Show

Back after a year away, this year’s Islands Agriculture Show was again… Continue reading

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Column Drivesmart: Is it legal for police to drive like that?

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit was in the news this week

Column: Superb effort behind the scenes keeps Cowichan Music Festival rolling

Marshalling thousands of performers is just a part of the work done by a group of great volunteers

VIDEO: Red dresses in Duncan reminder cases still unsolved

They are still missing but to families and friends, they and their stories are not forgotten

VIDEO: Large Cowichan crowd marches in support of missing, murdered aboriginal people

Members of several First Nations are joined by friends and supporters in walk through Duncan

Coming up in Cowichan: Irrigation; Palestinian children; fun with fungi

The Cowichan Watershed Board is presenting a free efficient irrigation workshop

Climate adaptation needed, B.C. auditor general says

Flooding, wildfire risks need local, provincial action

Machete-wielding masked suspect robs Nanaimo liquor store

Second incident in recent months of Scream-mask robber at same cold beer and wine store

Opinion: Seriously Kim? We have the right to bare arms

A Princeton reporter reacts after a former Canadian prime minister says women should cover up on TV

‘Supercluster’ tech groups to share up to $950M in federal cash

It’s part of a high-tech collaboration to foster growth and create jobs

Home sales in Canada dip to lowest level in 3 years: CREA

Canadian Real Estate Association says January activity was down in 75% of local markets

Thirteen pedestrians hit in 14 months in Prince Rupert

Multimedia story on three people who want change after at least eight pedestrians hit in crosswalks

Trump refuses to address gun control following deadly Florida shooting

While Trump avoids the topic, Florida governor Rick Scott vows to keep mentally ill from getting guns

Most Read