Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Jennifer Shelley is hosting a special film about homeopathy at the Caprice Theatre in Duncan on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 10:30 a.m.

“I will be hosting an event that is turning out to be bigger than expected,” said Shelley in an email about the event.

This will be a “fan force screening”. Fan force screenings only happen if enough tickets are sold to the event. Shelley has surpassed the threshold.

The crux of the matter is freedom of choice in health care in Canada, said Shelley. The event will begin with a screening of the film Just One Drop.

The film’s director Laurel Chiten will be there, and there will be a question and answer session after the 60 minute film.

On the panel to answer questions will be local doctors, homeopaths, naturopaths, health care providers and healing artists.

For more about the film and the event go to: https://fan-force.com/screenings/just-one-drop-caprice-duncan-cinema-ca/, https://www.justonedropfilm.com/ and https://www.facebook.com/events/512676515760647

Families living with autism invited to Duncan screening of ‘Ferdinand’

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand, a Golden Globe-nominated animated feature.

This event is open to all families living with autism in the Cowichan Valley — no CAN membership is required to participate.

The event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at Caprice Theatre (404 Duncan St, Duncan).

Families with autism can register no later than Thursday, Jan. 25 (noon) at canucksautism.ca/events.

Province hosting meeting to hear from you on Poverty Reduction

A community meeting for B.C.’s first Poverty Reduction Strategy will take place in Duncan on Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Residents are invited to come and talk about how to reduce poverty in the province. Ideas shared at this in-person community meeting will help inform the Poverty Reduction Strategy that is scheduled to be released in fall 2018.

The event will take place at the Ramada Duncan, 140 Trans Canada Hwy. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with the meeting running from 6-8:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served and the location is accessible. Supports are available to help you participate, including transportation, child care, disability and health supports, as well as secure storage for belongings.

If you need supports to participate, please contact Lara Therrien Boulos by phone at 604-718-8504 or email: ltboulos@sparc.bc.ca

Public meetings are being held in communities throughout the province. If you are unable to attend a meeting, you can also give feedback in these ways:

Send input online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction/; send an email: BCPovertyReduction@gov.bc.ca; call and leave a voice mail message: 1-778-698-7746 (Victoria number); or, call Enquiry BC and ask for BC Poverty Reduction: 1-800-663-7867 (calls can be made Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time).

Information on the poverty reduction strategy engagement can be found online: https://engage.gov.bc.ca/bcpovertyreduction/

