Coming up in Cowichan: Government, cannabis and food on the agenda

Learn more about government at farm market

What is the difference between a regional district and a municipality? What services does your local government provide to its citizens? Local Government Awareness Week, May 20-26, is dedicated to increasing public awareness and understanding about the roles and responsibilities of local government.

It also recognizes the important role citizens play in shaping their community through participation in local governance.

“This week provides an excellent opportunity for everyone to learn more about what local government does and how they can be involved,” said Cowichan Valley Regional District Board Chair and North Cowichan Mayor Jon Lefebure. “It’s also a great way to encourage the public to participate in local government processes, including elections and community engagements.”

To celebrate, North Cowichan, City of Duncan, Town of Ladysmith and the CVRD will have a booth at the Duncan Farmers Market on Saturday, May 26.

Interested in growing cannabis? Session upcoming

The National Cannabis Conference and the Cannabis Craft Grower Associates are hosing an information session in Duncan on May 28 for those interested in getting into the marijuana growing business on a small scale.

“Legalization of recreational cannabis is on the horizon… so don’t miss out on what might be an opportunity of a generation,” says a press release on the event. “Not in recent memory has there been an opportunity like the one presented by the legalization of recreational cannabis in Canada. New proposed rules regarding legalization have created the opportunity for a micro ‘Craft’ producer licensing regime.”

They’ll be talking about how it works, getting started and updates on new rules and regulations.

Tickets are available online (https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/cannabis-craft-growers-opportunity-sessions-duncan-tickets-45994015338?aff=erelpanelorg) and at the door for $10 each. The event takes place in the Driftwood Room at the Ramada Inn, 140 Trans Canada Hwy., Duncan.

Food recovery tops Green Community AGM agenda

Did you know that a quarter of our garbage is composed of food waste?

The Cowichan Food Recoverists have a plan. Be one of the first to hear how through The Cowichan Food Recovery Project, CGC will keep good food from going bad and in doing so continue to make food less of a luxury and more of a staple at every kitchen table.

Scheduled for Tuesday, May 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the Cowichan Green Community AGM will be held at the Duncan Christian Reformed Church (930 Trunk Rd., Duncan). Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event will kick-start by 4:45 p.m. with a traditional blessing by Della Rice Sylvester and Transition Cowichan’s 7th annual local food potluck. Attendees are encouraged to bring a local food dish of a main course (casserole or protein item), salad, or dessert to share that reflects the bounty of the spring harvest.

The potluck will be followed by a presentation from the Cowichan Food Recovery Project Team. Then the winners of CGC’s 2018 Green Superhero Awards and 2018 Board of the Year Award will be handed out. Both awards aim to recognize and honour community members and groups who demonstrate leadership within the Cowichan region’s green sector.

The evening will conclude with the AGM’s formal procedures: an opportunity to review the work and financial management of the past year, to elect board members for the coming year, and to renew or purchase a membership to CGC.

CGC is recruiting new board members. If you like what CGC has been up to and are interested in getting more involved with the organization, contact Nadeane Nelson, CGC’s president, at n.nelson@telus.net. CGC’s board meets every third Wednesday evening of the month.

For more information on the AGM, or the benefits and impact of becoming a member of the CGC, contact the team at 250-748-8506 or info@cowichangreencommunity.org. Or visit https://cowichangreencommunity.org/workshop-events/2018-cgc-agm/

This is a free event; however, donations will be warmly received. For more information about the Food Recovery program and the interns, visit: https://cowichangreencommunity.org/project/food-recovery-project/