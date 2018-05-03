Coming up in Cowichan: From shredding to homesteading and walking

Bring your shreddables to Mill Bay event Saturday

Island Savings, a division of First West Credit Union, takes a stand against identity theft at Shred It and Forget It!, an event designed to educate consumers on ways to protect themselves from falling victim to fraud.

Members of the public are invited Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., to bring their personal documents for secure, on-site shredding.

The event will feature shredding services with a cash donation (minimum $10) for The Full Cupboard, Island Savings’ signature community cause to raise food, funds and awareness for local food banks. Shredding services will be provided by Access Records, a records management company and supporter of Island Savings. Attendees will also enjoy a barbecue by donation.

The event takes place at 38-2720 Mill Bay Rd., Mill Bay.

Vancouver Island

Homesteading Fair

The teams at Cowichan Energy Alternatives Society and the Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-op will be at the Vancouver Island Homesteading fair at the Cobble Hill Community Hall on Saturday, May 5 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m..

Organizers say this is a great opportunity to see how they’re working to creating a more sustainable and resilient Cowichan Valley; understand the process of creating bio-diesel up-cycled from used cooking oil and how you can use it too; visit what other local business and organizations are doing within the community; bid on a one-year membership with the Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-op; bid on four tonnes of carbon credits from CEA’s Community Carbon Marketplace to carbon neutralize your household or vacation for two.

They are also featuring a presentation at 2 p.m. on Saturday in the Stu Armour Building.

The Vancouver Island Homesteading Fair runs Saturday and Sunday, May 5-6 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Cobble Hill Community Hall. Admission is free. There will be workshops, vendors, presentations and live music.

To learn more about the event visit the Vancouver Island Homesteading Fair check out their Facebook page, or www.homesteadingfair.ca

Head south without leaving Duncan Sunday

Take an armchair trip overseas on Sunday, May 6 with Mary Hof.

From 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Christian Reformed Church in Duncan Hof, a retired dairy farmer from Cowichan Bay, will give a talk and show slides and movies from recent trips to Guatemala, Cuba and the Golden Hinde (the highest peak on Vancouver Island).

Cost for the event is $2, with all funds going to help those in need.

Hof started putting on active hiking tours as a hobby, and now people between the ages of 45 and 75 have enjoyed the trips.

“The show will highlight the humanitarian work we do in Cuba, the culture and beautiful hiking in Guatemala, and the serious mountainous beauty we have right here on Vancouver Island with the Golden Hinde,” Hof said.

She has led hikes in the Cowichan Valley for more than 20 years, as well as four other hiking groups.

Walk in Memory this Sunday at Hospice walk

The 10th Annual Walk in Memory with Cowichan Hospice is coming up Sunday, May 6 at 10 am.

Join the group for a one or three kilometre stroll at Providence Farm in memory of a loved one and in support of hospice care in Cowichan. The event is featuring face painting and performances by the Cowichan Spirit Drummers and the Lila Community Choir.

There are many ways to get involved with this event and help support hospice care in Cowichan. For one passionate supporter of hospice, Judith Belton, the walk will be the official end of her third annual “Marathon of Home.” To recognize her 65th birthday, Judith ran for 45 minutes a day for six months, all the while raising money and awareness for hospice services in Cowichan.

For others, the Walk to Remember is a chance to honour memories of their loved ones surrounded by people with shared experiences. Heather B, walker and former hospice client, shares her sentiments about the annual event: “What I enjoy about the walk is that we are all there together for the same reason, to share memories and to acknowledge that we have not forgotten our loved ones. I hope they are watching from heaven and saying, ‘Yes! I am remembered’.”

You can register as a team or an individual and start collecting pledges. To learn more and to register, visit www.cowichanhospice.org

Cowichan Hospice is a registered charity and relies on community support and donations to provide hospice support, free of charge, to the Cowichan region. Visit their website to make a gift.