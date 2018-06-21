Coming up in Cowichan: From Conquering Cobble Hill to a garden tour

There will be plenty of outdoors to enjoy on the Whiskey Point Garden Ramble. (Citizen file)

Conquer Cobble Hill on Saturday, June 23

Mill Bay Marine Search and Rescue is inviting the community to Conquer Cobble Hill.

On Saturday, June 23, starting at 4 p.m. from the Cobble Hill Hall, hikers will take to the slopes of Cobble Hill mountain. At the top, they will receive two poker cards. Best hands will be determined when the hikers return to the pub via a “Texas hold’em style deal”.

But the afternoon’s not over. Starting at about 6 p.m. participants will then indulge in a barbecue dinner and outdoor beer garden. There will also be a 50/50 draw and silent auction, along with numerous door prizes and hike poker rally prizes.

If you don’t want to, or can’t do the hike, don’t worry, you’re still invited. And the whole family is welcome.

Tickets to the event are $20 each, available at the door, and all proceeds will go to support the Mill Bay Marine Rescue Society volunteer search and rescue program.

Get a look behind the scenes of sustainability

Cowichan Energy Alternatives, in partnership with the Cowichan Bio-Diesel Co-op, is hosting their annual open house event on Saturday, June 23.

“This event is a great opportunity to show community members the sustainable projects we offer within the organizations and how we turn waste cooking oil into renewable bio-diesel,” said a news release about the event. “We welcome all families, businesses and local organizations are welcome to join us at this educational event.”

It runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Cowichan Biofuel Facility at 3900 Drinkwater Rd., Duncan. There is no admission charge.

Whiskey Point Garden Ramble and Silent Auction

Does a relaxing summer’s day ramble down country roads to tour seven unique gardens appeal to you?

Does the added attraction of enjoying local art and music, sampling tasty Syrian foods and mingling with your local community sound compelling? Does the chance to bid on intriguing items donated by generous businesses and individuals to a silent auction call to you? Then be sure to mark Sunday, June 24, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on your calendar for the Whiskey Point Garden Ramble just north of Mill Bay.

Whiskey Point is a neighbourhood in Mill Bay fronting on the Saanich Inlet. Seven homeowners have opened their properties for the Ramble. The seven gardens are within easy walking distance of one another and cover a vast spectrum of horticultural design and artistry.

They range in interest from a Czechoslovakian crevice garden that required 60 tons of rock added to the site, an established garden with more than 50 works of art interspersed among the plantings, a former daylily and exotic grasses nursery, and many creative examples of how to raise vegetables and flowers despite the presence of the neighbourhood resident deer population.

This is a fundraising effort by the Warmland Rojava Sponsor Group to bring a young Syrian family from a refugee camp in northern Iraq to Duncan. Buy tickets at 7GardenTours.com or at Dinter Nursery, Volume One Books, the Mill Bay Community Policing office at Mill Bay Centre, and Buckerfield’s. All proceeds will go towards aiding the Syrian family resettle in the Cowichan Valley. The tickets are $30 per person and children under 15 are free.