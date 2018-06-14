Coming up in Cowichan: Father’s Day fun to fundraising

Celebrate Father’s Day at the BC Forest Discovery Centre

Continuing a cherished tradition, the Vintage Machinery Society will be presenting the Father’s Day Tractor Show at the BC Forest Discovery Centre. The event is scheduled for Saturday, June 16 and Sunday, June 17, with a special admission rate for fathers, grandfathers and great grandfathers of $3 when accompanied by their children.

Some important things to note for the special activities throughout the two days: the museum opens from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days; Samson, the 106-year-old steam train will be in operation both days running every half hour from the train station 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; the tractor parades take place on Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; the popular slow tractor race is Sunday at approximately 1:30 p.m., with awards presentations on Sunday at approximately 2 p.m.

This two day event is free with your 2018 membership and there will be the infamous Bar-B-Que Burgers available at the lower concession.

Each year the show attracts vintage tractors from not only the Cowichan region but also from other Vancouver Island Vintage Machinery Clubs.

“Everyone with old tractors is invited to the museum. This year we’re expecting tractors from Nanaimo, Courtenay and Campbell River, and the event continues to grow every year,” says Geoff Hopps, event organizer.

Visitors from all over Vancouver Island will enjoy the activities planned for this year’s event.

“We always like to add to the visitor experience and this year Home Depot has once again made our Fathers Day even more special with their generous participation in the Fathers Day Gift Building Event,” says Chris Gale, manager of the BC Forest Discovery Centre. “Kids will be able to build a Home Depot sponsored ‘Build Dad a Gift’ project. There a few different kids projects to choose from, but there is only one project per family to be built while supplies last. It’s a fun team building project for the whole family.”

“At the BC Forest Discovery Centre it’s our local residents and members who play the biggest role in supporting the museum through their repeat visits and attending our special events. It’s why our memberships are such a great value both through family and our corporate memberships.”

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is located just north of Duncan on the Trans Canada Highway.

For more information on this event and others at the Centre call 250-715-1113 or visit the website at www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com

Family Fishing Weekend offers chance to try angling

A family tradition nearly 20 years old continues to grow as families increasingly embrace the great outdoors as part of quality time together. Timed to coincide with Father’s Day, Family Fishing Weekend events take place June 15–17.

On Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands, participants have a choice of 14 special events combining fishing, learning and socializing, including three locations in the Cowichan Valley: Fuller Lake in Chemainus, Mayo Lake outside of Duncan, and Shawnigan Lake. Valley attendees will join an estimated 40,000 participants across the province planning to enjoy Family Fishing Weekend.

Participation in Family Fishing Weekend events is free, with hands-on tutorials available for beginners or those looking for a refresher. Loaner rods, reels and tackle are provided for those who do not have their own gear. The events also offer opportunities to learn about fishing gear, share freshwater and saltwater fishing tips, learn about environmental stewardship and the tradition of recreational fishing. Fishing licence requirements are waived for the weekend, meaning Canadian residents can fish licence-free over the three days, although some requirements remain in effect.

Details are posted on the BC Family Fishing website and the Fisheries and Oceans website.

“Coordinating events over the Father’s Day weekend is an opportunity to remind people fishing is often a social activity. It’s not only the solitary angler casting on a lake. It’s a way to spend quality time with other people in the outdoors,” says Family Fishing Society of BC President Wayne Saito. “We see all generations at Family Fishing Weekend events from the very young who will be holding a rod for the first time to parents and grandparents proudly sharing their own fishing tips and techniques with the next generation.”

The Fuller Lake event is on June 17, and the Mayo and Shawnigan Lake events are on June 16.

A complete list of participating communities, locations, and event descriptions, along with step-by-step fishing instructions, can be found at www.bcfamilyfishing.com.

Help weed out invasive species at Chase Woods

The Nature Conservancy of Canada is inviting nature-lovers and outdoor enthusiasts to come out on Wednesday, June 20 for a Conservation Volunteer event at the Chase Woods Nature Reserve.

Located on Mt. Tzouhalem overlooking Cowichan Bay, the Chase Woods Nature Reserve is home to a number of rare species and habitat types, including the globally imperiled Garry oak plant community, as well as spectacular cliffs and important wetlands.

Invasive species are a common problem for conservation areas. Many hands are needed to help remove invasive blackberry bushes and reed canary grass, clean up downed branches and lay down mulch to help native species thrive without competition. Guided by NCC conservation staff, volunteers will learn about conservation efforts and the importance of protecting areas like Chase Woods.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and is free, though registration is required.

Visit event.natureconservancy.ca for more information and to register or email bc@conservationvolunteers.ca or call Travis Muir at 250-413-8013.

Get ready to Golf for Cowichan Hospice

Brush off your Stetson and round up the posse, the 11th Annual Golf for Cowichan Hospice is happening June 22 at the Cowichan Golf Club — and this year it’s western themed.

Whether you’re an avid golfer or have a personal connection with Cowichan Hospice, this event is sure to bring a smile to your face while supporting a great cause, said organizers.

For Krista Roscoe, avid golfer and co-chair of the golf committee, her involvement with the golf tournament has deeply personal roots. In 2004, her brother Mike was diagnosed with a brain tumor at only 28 years old.

“Our first appointment with Cowichan Hospice counsellors made it clear that we had arrived at the right place with the right people at the right time,” Roscoe said. “They knew exactly what Mike would need for support and information to ensure his end of life journey was a peaceful one.”

Roscoe and Mike found support through Cowichan Hospice’s free programs and services and that inspired her to give back following her brother’s death. This will be her fourth year attending the Golf for Cowichan Hospice event.

Registration is open now. Visit cowichanhospice.org to register or call the office at 250-701-4242. Early Bird ticket price is $135 until June 8. Entry fee includes green fees and power cart, games and prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, plus a live auction with Emcee Stormin’ Norm Jackson.

Cowichan Hospice is a registered charity and relies on community support and donations to provide hospice support, free of charge, to the Cowichan region. Visit the Hospice website to make your gift at www.cowichanhospice.org