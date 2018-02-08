Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

CVAC is hosting a talk on the future of war memorial sites. (submitted)

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session at their 5th Winter Mixer in Shawnigan Lake on Feb. 10.

From 1-6 p.m. at Camp Pringle there is the opportunity to learn about farm leases.

“We know there are many farmland owners out there who do not wish to farm themselves, but who would love to see their land put to good agricultural use. This workshop is designed for those landowners. They will have a chance to learn the nuts and bolts of land leasing, and network with land seekers who wish to farm,” said Moss Dance, coordinator of the Vancouver Island Young Agrarians.

Suggested donation for the session is $10, or $30 with lunch (served at 11:30 a.m.).

To register sign up at http://vimixer2018.brownpapertickets.com

The Winter Mixer is two full days of farming workshops, networking and more on Saturday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 11 at Camp Pringle in Shawnigan Lake.

Cost for the full mixer is on a sliding scale of $75-$150, and work trades are available (westcoast@youngagrarians.org).

For more information on the Winter Mixer see http://youngagrarians.org/vimixer2018

Shawnigan taking a walk ‘On the Wild Side’ for Family Day

The Shawnigan Lake Museum is getting ready to host the 5th annual Family Day on Monday, Feb. 12.

The event, dubbed “On the Wild Side”, runs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Elsie Miles Park and Pavilion.

There will be a story walk, nature craft and family feud as part of the free fun for the whole family.

For more information contact shawniganlakemuseum@shaw.ca, go to www.shawniganlakemuseum.com, or call 250-743-8675.

Guest speaker talks First World War battlefields in Duncan Thursday

The Cowichan Valley Arts Council presents These Fields of Crimson: Visiting World War I sites, on Thursday, Feb. 15 in Duncan.

At 1 p.m. speaker Paul Ferguson, associate registrar at the Royal BC Museum will talk about how France and Flanders are planning for the future, post-Nov. 11, 2018, when the centennial of the First World War will have come and gone.

Ferguson is a historian, writer, producer and curator who revisits European war sites annually.

The presentation takes place in the Mesachie Room at the Island Savings Centre. Admission is by donation.

For more information call 250-746-1633 or email cvartscouncil@shaw.ca

Free creative art for families on Family Day at Island Savings Centre

The Cowichan Valley Arts Council is celebrating Family Day on Monday, Feb. 12 with Creative Art for Families at the Island Savings Centre in Duncan.p

From 12-4 p.m. head to the Mesachie Room, next to the library, to share in creative activities such as drawing, painting and origami.

Admission is free, though donations will be gratefully accepted.

For more information contact 250-746-1633 or email cvartscouncil@shaw.ca

School district holding Gravity Car Race Day at Motorsport Circuit

School District 79 is holding its first Gravity Car Race Day on Thursday, Feb. 15.

From 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit just outside Duncan, students will be divided into teams. Each group will get 45 minutes of racing on the state-of-the-art track in a gravity car round robin tournament, with each racer accumulating points for their team. The teams with the most points will be awarded gold, silver and bronze.

Students will also have the chance to tour the facility, get their photo taken in a race car, view the guts of a race car and visit the car repair and enhancement station.