Coming up in Cowichan: Cancer Society canvassers take to the street

Roxanne Caldwell from Duncan knows the devastating impact cancer has on Canadians.

Roxanne Caldwell from Duncan knows the devastating impact cancer has on Canadians.

Caldwell lost her husband at the age of 59 to cancer and there have been many family members and friends that have died due to this terrible illness.

When Caldwell’s husband was ill it was a devastating and stressful time, so she chose to volunteer with the local Canadian Cancer Society office and has been doing so for the past 15 years.

“It was important for me to offer support and assistance to other families dealing with cancer,” Caldwell said. “During the April Campaign each year, I canvassed door to door and have sold live daffodils. I also strongly support Tour de Rock. Our survival rates are going up and cancer treatments are improving but we still have a long way to go and need to keep the donations coming to fund research and support programs.”

From April 1 to April 30 volunteers like Caldwell will be offering daffodil pins or canvassing door-to-door for donations in the Cowichan Valley.

Money raised will go towards funding the best cancer research and support services such as Victoria Lodge, which support out of town people who are receiving cancer treatment by providing a safe and supportive place to stay near the clinic, complete with meal service for only $55/day.

The people of the Cowichan Valley can make a donation and proudly wear a daffodil pin as a sign of their commitment to the fight against cancer. They can also visit cancer.ca/daffodil to donate online.

The Canadian Cancer Society has been running its April door to door campaign for 70 years now and it is still entirely volunteer driven. So when you hear the knock on your door this April please answer and help people with cancer with any donation. For security and safety purposes, canvassers wear ID badges and BC Cancer Foundation teal vests.

BC Cancer Foundation canvassers will invite you to take part in the Foundation’s monthly giving program only and will not accept cash or one-time gifts at the door. Once you have signed up for monthly gifts, you will receive an email confirmation immediately.

If you have any questions relating to our door-to-door program, monthly giving program, or a fundraiser in your neighbourhood, please call Colleen Malli at 1-888-906-2873 or visit bccancerfoundation.com.

Cowichan Coffee Time: Awards all around

