Coming up in Cowichan: Boots full of treasure, Dementia workshop, MP’s town hall meeting

Celebrating five years at the Station with ‘Loot in the Boot’

Cowichan Green Community is hosting a double event this Saturday as it celebrates the five-year anniversary of purchasing and renovating the The Station building on 360 Duncan St. (formerly known as the Phoenix Hotel). It’s also the day of the second annual Loot in the Boot fundraiser event to help support CGC’s community food security programs. The events run July 14 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. in the CGC parking.

“Discover treasures being sold in car boots and celebrate our milestone anniversary with complimentary Duncan Garage cake, finger foods and iced tea,” said a press release for the event.

“Loot in the Boot” gives an opportunity for community members to sell their treasures out of their trunk, or donate their treasures for CGC to sell. Treasures include garage sale items, handmade arts, antiques and more. Vendor stalls are still available for $20. Donated loot will be accepted through CGC’s Garden Pantry Store right up until Friday, July 13. No clothing, linens, or large furniture. Proceeds go to programs such as FruitSave, the KinPark Youth Urban Farm, the Incubator Seed Farm, and food-focused community workshops and events.

The Station is made up of three local businesses; Cowichan Green Community, Cycle Cowichan and Harmony Yoga as well as 20 rentals suites upstairs. CGC purchased the former hotel, pub, liquor store and restaurant five years ago as part of a downtown community revitalization project. Since then, The Station has been transformed into a hub of wellness and community connectivity, offering yoga classes, counselling, alternative massage, biking clubs, cooking and food preservation classes, summer camps, an online farmers market, a self-guided food forest landscaping project, downtown housing and more.

“The event is one of many being held on July 14 including the Duncan Days parade, Duncan Farmers’ Market, Duncan Garage’s 25th anniversary and of course the 39 Days of Summer which is right across the street from our event. It will be fun to be part of the festivities,” said Jennifer Dorby, food security events coordinator with CGC, “and I look forward to seeing what kind of treasures are in store.”

To donate your loot, stop by the Garden Pantry Store (360 Duncan St.). For more information, call Cowichan Green Community at 250-748-8506, or email info@cowichangreencommunity.org

Workshop helps Cowichan residents newly diagnosed with dementia

“You have dementia.”

It’s a phrase being heard by an ever-increasing number of Cowichan Valley residents during a medical appointment.

To help them understand this pressing health issue, the non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. brings its free Getting to Know Dementia workshop to Duncan on Wednesday, July 18.

Participants will receive basic information on dementia and the impact it has on individuals, their caregivers and their support networks.

The introductory session reviews the challenges of receiving a diagnosis of dementia. Participants will learn about the different types of support available throughout the dementia journey, how to begin planning for the future, and strategies for living well.

This session is intended for people experiencing early symptoms of dementia, as well as family members or friends who are currently supporting a person with a recent dementia diagnosis. The workshop is not intended for the general public or health-care providers.

It runs from 1 to 3 p.m. at Cowichan Public Library’s The Gathering Place, 2687 James St. Pre-registration is required by contacting 1-800-462-2833 or info.nanaimo@alzheimerbc.org

The workshop is free thanks to partial funding from the Provincial Employees Community Services Fund, Brian & Beverley de La Mothe Foundation, The Rix Family Foundation, The Phyliss & Irving Snider Foundation, Seacliff Foundation, The 1988 Foundation, St. Mary’s Health Foundation of New Westminster, Margaret Rothweiler Charitable Foundation, Wheeler Family Foundation, The Belmont Foundation, Paul Lee Family Foundation, The Highbury Foundation, Jack Brown & Family Alzheimer Research Foundation, Victoria Foundation, The Clark Family Foundation, Cadillac Fairview, Dr. Woo Hon Fai Memorial Foundation, Djavad Mowafaghian Foundation, The Legion Foundation, Colin & Lois Pritchard Foundation, The Kapler-Carter Foundation and by the generous contributions of individual donors.

The Society acknowledges the financial support of the Province of British Columbia.

If you are living with dementia or have questions about the disease, visit www.alzheimerbc.org and call the First Link Dementia Helpline at 1-800-936-6033.

MP hosts town hall on fisheries issues

Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP Alistair MacGregor is hosting a town hall meeting on fish farms and fisheries in Duncan on Wednesday, July 18.

MacGregor will be joined by special guest MP Fin Donnelly, NDP Fisheries Critic for a discussion on fish farms and other issues affecting fisheries and oceans.

The meeting takes place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the lecture theatre at the VIU Cowichan Campus, 2011 University Way.