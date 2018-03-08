Coming up in Cowichan: Big book sale

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books

Giant book sale coming Saturday at Frances Kelsey School

This Saturday, March 10, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., students from Frances Kelsey Secondary School’s Me to We Club will be running a charity book sale at Kerry Park Recreation Centre.

In the fall, club members collected over 1,000 books from donations by students at Frances Kelsey, George Bonner Elementary, and a handful of community members. The books, all priced between $1 and $3, cover every genre, including science fiction, historical novels, cook books, and children’s reads.

All proceeds from the sale will be going towards building, staffing and supplying schools in Sierra Leone, a nation wrought with poverty. The donation will be processed by the We Charity, a branch of the We Organization which strives to empower youth through altruism and community engagement. Since the club’s creation this past September, the group has delivered over 1,100 items to the Mill Bay CMS Food Bank and raised over $3,000 for Nourish Cowichan, an organization dedicated to eliminating food insecurity in the Cowichan Valley.

“We hope that you will choose to join the students of Frances Kelsey and support their cause this Saturday to see what our youth have to offer,” says spokesperson Kayla Brent.

