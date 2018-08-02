Coming up in Cowichan: 3 days of fun at Forest Discovery Centre; Cask Night with CGC

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is celebrating kids for three full days over the long weekend. (Citizen file)

Long weekend full of fun for kids at Forest Centre

The BC Forest Discovery Centre celebrates kids this BC Day long weekend for three fun filled days for local and visiting families.

“This event has been a popular tradition for several years now and we thought it was time to triple the fun, so we added a third day a couple of years ago,” said Chris Gale, manager at the BC Forest Discovery Centre. “Steam train rides, entertainment, imagination station and activities for the kids, prize draws, our almost famous BBQ, mini donuts, and a great educational experience, are only a few reasons for kids of all ages to come out to the event.”

A special one to three day admission rate of $8 for children three to 18 years old, seniors, adults and youth at $10, and two years and under free, makes it an affordable three-day weekend for all.

The Centre is open Saturday, Aug. 4 to Monday, Aug. 6 from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with last steam train departure at 4 p.m.

Musician Andy McCormack will perform for the kids to dance and sing along with on the outdoor stage from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day with a little help from the Island Savings wise owl Penny, who will be flying in and out throughout the weekend, and some last minute surprises that are sure to make your visit memorable. With 100 acres of discovery, education and fun, you’ll want three days to experience it all, organizers say.

Other events still to come this year and that are in the planning stages with sponsors include Labour Day, the launch of the Forests Forever exhibit, Halloween and, of course, the popular Christmas Express. Investing in a membership includes a season’s pass allowing entry to the facility, the train, and to all special events throughout the year, with the exception of the Christmas Express, which is a fundraising event.

The BC Forest Discovery Centre is a not for profit museum and relies on sponsorships, donations and memberships in order to continue its operations. Special event and membership information can be found at www.bcforestdiscoverycentre.com or by calling 250-715-1113 extension 23.

CGC and Red Arrow partnering for Recovered Fruit-Beer Cask Night

Did you know that up to 50 per cent of what we throw out and into the landfill is perfectly edible/useable food?

Cowichan Green Community’s Food Recovery Team is on a mission to rescue and redistribute this perfectly good food to feed the stomachs of people who need it most.

This August, CGC is partnering with Red Arrow Brewing Company to raise awareness about this important food-waste issue in the Cowichan. Red Arrow will be brewing a limited edition fruit-beer made with fruit rescued from community growers and will co-host with CGC a Recovered Fruit-Beer Cask Night on Aug. 9 from 6 p.m.-10 p.m. at Red Arrow Brewing (5255 Chaster Rd., Duncan).

In addition to the tasty fruit ale, the event will feature Red Arrow’s in-house beer, gourmet recovered-food snacks, live entertainment, local door prizes, and silent auction items. Tickets are $28. All proceeds go back into the Food Recovery Project for further development of this important model for our Valley.

Tickets can be purchased through the CGC Garden Pantry Store, Red Arrow Brewing Company, or online at www.eventbrite.ca (Recovered Beer Cask Night).

For more details about this event, contact The Food Recovery Team at 250-748-8506 or nathan@cowichangreencommunity.org.