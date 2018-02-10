Dr. Watson Dykes was the only doctor in Duncan for many years. (submitted)

Column T.W. Paterson: When doctors still made house calls

For 15 years Dr. Watson Dykes was Duncan’s leading, sometimes only, obstetrician and surgeon.

For 15 years Dr. Watson Dykes was Duncan’s leading, sometimes only, obstetrician and surgeon.

“Dr. Watson Dykes is located at Dr. Perry’s office and can be found at all hours, day and night.”

Think of it: he was on call all hours, day and night!

This notice in a 1905 Duncan newspaper vividly illustrates that more than a matter of years separates yesteryear’s and today’s medical fraternities.

The mixed blessings of Medicare and Pharmacare and walk-in clinics were unheard-of when Dr. D.G. Perry handed over his practice to Watson Dykes, MD, CM, a “graduate of McGill University and late House Surgeon to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Montreal”.

We don’t know what brought Dykes, aged 26, from Nanaimo to the Cowichan Valley nor why he moved his practice to Vancouver after 15 years of outstanding service to the community. Dozens of old newspaper clippings unearthed by the late researcher Doris Benjamin touch upon some of the highlights of his local career (for much of the time as the only doctor) but leave many questions unanswered.

(Such as why he married fellow Nanaimoite Olive Randle, in May 1908, at 6:15 in the morning. Slipping her in between house calls?)

While returning from such a call in Cobble Hill, he narrowly escaped injury when his car tumbled down an embankment beside Dougan Lake. Dykes claimed the other driver forced him off the road but failed to make it stick in court.

He was trebly blessed in 1914 by the birth of a son and his appointments as medical health inspector for Quamichan, Maple Bay, Somenos and Somenos Station schools, and as medical health officer for South Cowichan. It’s thought that these positions, and those of coroner and justice of the peace, were necessary to supplement his income as a country doctor at a time when many patients paid their bills in material goods instead of scarce cash.

In one year he attended two buggy accidents (one of them fatal), an accidental shooting, two axe-cuttings, at least one broken arm, and administered (too late, alas) to W.J. Bradshaw of Koksilah wo’d been gored by a bull.

Ironically, there was little he could do for wife Olive who, only 34, mother of their infant son and school teacher, succumbed to tuberculosis.

When Doreen Ashburnham, 11, and Tony Farrer, eight, had their heroic encounter with a cougar at Cowichan Lake, it was Dr. Dykes who treated their extensive injuries. When, in the spring of 1918, King’s Daughters Hospital ordered its first X-ray machine, it was Dykes who paid for it, in return for a reduced hospital fee of $2 per day for returned servicemen.

That year he married Mabel Fentiman, formerly of the nursing staff at KD Hospital and, as district medical officer, faced the greatest challenge of his career, the Spanish ’flu epidemic.

Following a well-deserved two month vacation in the sun, he returned to his practice and was made an officer of the Masons. Violations of the Prohibition Act, then in force, presented him with numerous cases as a justice of the peace and posed a moral dilemma for him as a doctor. Although allowed by law to prescribe alcohol for “medical purposes,” Dykes refused to “prostitute his profession” by doing so and likely aroused the ire of many of his patients.

At the end of 1920 Dr. Watson Dykes, MD, CM, FRCS.Ed., LMCC, took down his shingle in Duncan after 15 years of “strenuous and faithful service to the Cowichan district. It is safe to say that no man is better known from one end of the district to the other and that none could be more missed than will Dr. Dykes. In season and out of season, at all hours and in all weathers, he has answered the call. For many years he was the only practitioner here and during the war, the strain on his endurance was a heavy one.”

He returned to the Valley several times over the years but practised in Vancouver for the rest of his career. It was there that he died in 1952, aged 74 years. Dr. Dykes had assisted in the birth of scores of babies, although, at least once, his services had been rejected. The late Bob Dougan recalled how, in October 1913, Dykes was called to attend to his (Bob’s) arrival into the world on the family farm in Cobble Hill.

When Dykes drove up to the Dougan gate he found it locked and he had to clamber over it to reach Mrs. Dougan’s bedside. He later expressed his displeasure to her husband Nathan, saying he’d seen “a couple of what must be some of your brood, Dougan, hiding under the brush close by the gate. Maybe they need a little talking to.”

“Father agreed,” Bob reminisced, “and went out to find the culprits (my brother Bill and sister Edna), who told him they didn’t want another baby in the house. ‘He will do nothing but bawl all the time so we wired up the gate.’

“They thought that Dr. Dykes, finding the gate closed, would take me back to the hospital where they thought I came from.”

www.twpaterson.com

Previous story
Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

Just Posted

Column T.W. Paterson: When doctors still made house calls

For 15 years Dr. Watson Dykes was Duncan’s leading, sometimes only, obstetrician and surgeon.

Duncan doctor raises health impacts of cell towers

Stephen Faulkner concerned about Safety Code 6

U14 Crushers win league title

Cowichan crew clinches with win over Juan de Fuca

Column: Who doesn’t love to sing along with the ‘Sound of Music’?

“I Have Confidence you’ll find Something Good as we say So Long, Farewell to our ancient kitchen stove”

B.C. Family Day to move to third week in February next year

Premier John Horgan said the move is to better align the holiday with businesses and families

VIDEO: Orcas in Ladysmith Harbour surprise prawn fishermen

Killer whales seen near Coffin Island earlier this week

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Looking for the Cutest Couple in Valentine’s contest

Are you part of a cute couple? Do you know a cute… Continue reading

Cowichan Coffee Time: Starting out and wrapping up

France Kelsey School has announced the recipient of the 2016/17 Governor General’s Academic Medal

Coming up in Cowichan: Family Day activities coming to Cowichan

The Vancouver Island Young Agrarians are holding a land linking session on Feb. 10.

SAY WHAT? Readers weigh in on change to B.C. Family Day

The stat holiday will fall on the third Monday of February, starting next year

B.C. Green leader supports Premier Horgan in wine battle

Andrew Weaver calls the Alberta premier’s B.C. wine ban response “petty”

Federal Tories eye 2019 election

Choice in 2019 will come down to Canada being free or unfree in future: Scheer

Puppy OK after gobbling up pot

Veterinary nurse says probem not uncommon, owners urged to bring pet in for treatment

Most Read