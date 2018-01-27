Column T.W. Paterson: The good ship Alpha was first

To Billy’s undying regret, he found that the ship’s surgeon had beaten him to the punch

The City of Nanaimo waterfront looks very different today than it did when the first ship to be built in the city, Alpha, took to the seas. (file photo)

To Billy’s undying regret, he found that the ship’s surgeon had beaten him to the punch and was giving the cook “an artistic whipping”.

The 58-ton schooner Alpha came by her name honestly: she was the first vessel built in Nanaimo, in 1859.

Although her career was short, she left her name on our maps. West of the entrance to Ucluelet Inlet, she’s remembered by Alpha Passage. There’s Alpha Bay, in northern B.C. waters, too, and, off Victoria’s Discovery Island, Alpha Inlet.

She ran into the latter while carrying passengers and coal from Nanaimo to Victoria. Her master can be excused for this little bump, however, as it was blowing a blizzard at the time. Fortunately, Alpha and company escaped with little injury.

Not so her stranding on Flores Island.

It was in December 1869 that Alpha was taken off her regular Victoria-Nanaimo-Alberni run by Capt. Tom Brennan to haul lumber to Honolulu. Upon entering Barkley Sound, Brennan hesitated because of a rising storm then decided to go for it. Years after, his mate Billy Ettershank recalled having argued against their proceeding. But Brennan must go on.

Almost immediately, Ettershank’s fears were realized. The Alpha rolled over onto her side, forcing her crew to abandon ship and seek safety on Flores Island, six miles west of Clayoquot Sound. There was deep snow, they had little food beyond a sack of flour, and only the clothes on their backs.

It’s as well that some blankets drifted ashore from the wreck as they had to wait nine days for rescue, when Indians canoed them to Barkley Sound so they could hike overland to Nanaimo. “Had it not been that they obtained [the] flour from the wreck,” reported the Colonist, “they must certainly have starved. The men are all more or less affected by exposure.”

Christmas Day 1869 was indeed a good one for Alpha’s haggard crew — the day they staggered into Nanaimo.

So much for the historic trading schooner Alpha. At least Billy Ettershank lived to sail another day. Born in Aberdeen, he went to sea at an early age and arrived in British Columbia as an officer aboard a passenger ship, five years after gold was discovered in the Fraser River and electrified the world. He decided to jump ship — after taking care of some unfinished business.

Slinging his few possessions over his shoulder, he headed topside in search of the ship’s cook whose culinary crimes and bad attitude had made the voyage hell for those forced to endure his meals. To Billy’s undying regret at being denied personal satisfaction, he found that the ship’s surgeon had beaten him to the punch and was in the very act of giving the cook “an artistic whipping”. He left the doctor to finish the job, slipped over the side and headed for the Cariboo where, he’d heard, gold was being washed from the ground “in handfuls”.

It wasn’t, of course — at least not for late arrivals like Ettershank — so after a year of hard work and little reward he returned to the sea by joining the little trading schooner Alpha as she made her rounds out of Nanaimo. With her loss in Barkley Sound he sailed on other vessels until he became a pilot, a service he performed for no fewer than 43 years until his 74th birthday. He finally retired with a record “as clean as a log’s tooth” — no small feat in that primitive age of sail and steam in mostly uncharted waters.

Once asked the secret of his seemingly eternal youth, Billy replied that he owed his vigour to his grandmother who, almost the instant he opened his eyes, back in Aberdeen on Oct. 6, 1842, gave him a sip of coffee. He’d been faithful to the “brown berry” ever since. Upon his being interviewed in 1924, at the age of 82, he declared that coffee had preserved him “through the toils and tribulations of the four-score years of his life to date,” and that he expected it to do so indefinitely.

At that point in his life he’d outlived the luckless Alpha by more than half a century.

www.twpaterson.com