The City of Nanaimo waterfront looks very different today than it did when the first ship to be built in the city, Alpha, took to the seas. (file photo)

Column T.W. Paterson: The good ship Alpha was first

To Billy’s undying regret, he found that the ship’s surgeon had beaten him to the punch

To Billy’s undying regret, he found that the ship’s surgeon had beaten him to the punch and was giving the cook “an artistic whipping”.

The 58-ton schooner Alpha came by her name honestly: she was the first vessel built in Nanaimo, in 1859.

Although her career was short, she left her name on our maps. West of the entrance to Ucluelet Inlet, she’s remembered by Alpha Passage. There’s Alpha Bay, in northern B.C. waters, too, and, off Victoria’s Discovery Island, Alpha Inlet.

She ran into the latter while carrying passengers and coal from Nanaimo to Victoria. Her master can be excused for this little bump, however, as it was blowing a blizzard at the time. Fortunately, Alpha and company escaped with little injury.

Not so her stranding on Flores Island.

It was in December 1869 that Alpha was taken off her regular Victoria-Nanaimo-Alberni run by Capt. Tom Brennan to haul lumber to Honolulu. Upon entering Barkley Sound, Brennan hesitated because of a rising storm then decided to go for it. Years after, his mate Billy Ettershank recalled having argued against their proceeding. But Brennan must go on.

Almost immediately, Ettershank’s fears were realized. The Alpha rolled over onto her side, forcing her crew to abandon ship and seek safety on Flores Island, six miles west of Clayoquot Sound. There was deep snow, they had little food beyond a sack of flour, and only the clothes on their backs.

It’s as well that some blankets drifted ashore from the wreck as they had to wait nine days for rescue, when Indians canoed them to Barkley Sound so they could hike overland to Nanaimo. “Had it not been that they obtained [the] flour from the wreck,” reported the Colonist, “they must certainly have starved. The men are all more or less affected by exposure.”

Christmas Day 1869 was indeed a good one for Alpha’s haggard crew — the day they staggered into Nanaimo.

So much for the historic trading schooner Alpha. At least Billy Ettershank lived to sail another day. Born in Aberdeen, he went to sea at an early age and arrived in British Columbia as an officer aboard a passenger ship, five years after gold was discovered in the Fraser River and electrified the world. He decided to jump ship — after taking care of some unfinished business.

Slinging his few possessions over his shoulder, he headed topside in search of the ship’s cook whose culinary crimes and bad attitude had made the voyage hell for those forced to endure his meals. To Billy’s undying regret at being denied personal satisfaction, he found that the ship’s surgeon had beaten him to the punch and was in the very act of giving the cook “an artistic whipping”. He left the doctor to finish the job, slipped over the side and headed for the Cariboo where, he’d heard, gold was being washed from the ground “in handfuls”.

It wasn’t, of course — at least not for late arrivals like Ettershank — so after a year of hard work and little reward he returned to the sea by joining the little trading schooner Alpha as she made her rounds out of Nanaimo. With her loss in Barkley Sound he sailed on other vessels until he became a pilot, a service he performed for no fewer than 43 years until his 74th birthday. He finally retired with a record “as clean as a log’s tooth” — no small feat in that primitive age of sail and steam in mostly uncharted waters.

Once asked the secret of his seemingly eternal youth, Billy replied that he owed his vigour to his grandmother who, almost the instant he opened his eyes, back in Aberdeen on Oct. 6, 1842, gave him a sip of coffee. He’d been faithful to the “brown berry” ever since. Upon his being interviewed in 1924, at the age of 82, he declared that coffee had preserved him “through the toils and tribulations of the four-score years of his life to date,” and that he expected it to do so indefinitely.

At that point in his life he’d outlived the luckless Alpha by more than half a century.

www.twpaterson.com

Previous story
Victoria Health Show this weekend

Just Posted

Column T.W. Paterson: The good ship Alpha was first

To Billy’s undying regret, he found that the ship’s surgeon had beaten him to the punch

Kerry Park Islanders keep home-ice hopes alive with 5 points in 3 games

The Isles beat their South Division rivals, the Westshore Wolves, 2-1

VIDEO: It’s maple syrup time again at the Forest Discovery Centre

Demos, tastings, and lots, lots more are available at the annual Bigleaf Maple Syrup Festival

Andrew Scheer connects with Valley supporters

Conservative leader sets sights on next election

Arbutus Ridge builds $1.5 million new marina

Old dock a leftover from Expo 1986

Lake Cowichan paints the town red in style

Everyone, it seemed, was there, with lots of folks wearing something red for the occasion.

Victoria Health Show this weekend

Dozens of exhibitors will showcase the latest trends in physical fitness and healthy nutrition

Cowichan Coffee Time: Award winners, good reads and retirement

• Lisa Harding, the 2017 recipient of the David Williams, Q.C. and… Continue reading

Coming up in Cowichan: history, health and homelessness

Canucks Autism Network will be hosting a free screening of Ferdinand

Einarson captures Scotties berth in wild card game

Three teams from Manitoba contend for curling national championship in Penticton

The 20 best places to visit in Canada for 2018: Go north — way north

Top travel writers from vacay.ca describe this year’s picks for Canadian travel

Marijuana dispensary raided in B.C. Interior

One person arrested, undisclosed amount of cannabis products seized

2018 Vancouver Island Business Awards honour industry-leading companies

Island retailer Dodd’s Furniture, Saanich-based Balance Home Cleaning named businesses of year

Python and other animals seized after SPCA search south of Nanaimo

B.C. SPCA and B.C. Conservation Officer Service executed search warrant last week

Most Read